April 29, 2022
Video asserts Marco Rubio remains ‘Right for Florida’
Marco Rubio.

Jesse Scheckner April 28, 2022

rubio
‘He actually walks the walk.’

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio debuted a new campaign video for his re-election campaign Thursday asserting that he remains the right person to represent the Sunshine State’s values in Washington.

The 33-second spot features six unidentified people lauding the job Rubio has done in office before closing on the bold statement, “Marco Rubio: Right for Florida.”

“We have a guy in Sen. Rubio who has always stood up for liberty and freedom,” one speaker says. “He is that champion, unlike anyone else.”

Another adds, “Sen. Rubio must continue in Washington because he represents us well, and he’s done (that) for the last 12 years.”

Rubio this November likely to face his stiffest competition in years in third-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who after a powerful round of first-quarter fundraising now matches the incumbent Republican with more than $30 million amassed this cycle.

Demings has also leaned on her 27-year career as a law enforcement officer, including a run as Orlando’s first female police chief, to shrug off claims Rubio has made that she is soft on crime and not a supporter of police.

The new ad, however, never mentions Demings.

“He’s against communism, he loves his country and he wants freedom,” a woman in the video says.

The next speaker says, “I think he’s good for Florida because he knows the issues down here in Florida.”

Another: “He supports Florida. He supports the United States of America.”

The last talking head says, “He actually walks the walk.”

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the video had 35 views on YouTube.

Watch it below:

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

