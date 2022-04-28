Last Call for 4.28.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Rep. Sam Garrison said Wednesday that the “wave is coming” in terms of infrastructure needs, and state leaders “are either going to ride the wave or you’re going to be crushed by it.”

Garrison, a Fleming Island Republican who is in line to become House Speaker in 2026, told attendees of the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Summit that the state House is hoping to ride that wave.

“Infrastructure, for a long time in Florida, we’ve been back here somewhere talking about roads,” he said. “But infrastructure in today’s economy, as you all know, means much more than that. It’s not just about roads.”

Garrison said the state’s airport, seaport and even space travel infrastructure are becoming increasingly important to transportation in the long term. But Florida’s government can sometimes be shortsighted.

“What we have traditionally at this point is a little bit of a tension between the way that we structure our government in Florida. It brings a tremendous number of assets. We have term limits, which I think are wonderful — I’ll die on that hill all day. But that does bring with it some challenges,” he said.

“They incentivize us to look at the short term in the absence of the long term. And those of you that have been in Tallahassee a long time, I think that’s a common refrain we hear often. One that, quite frankly, has some validity to it.”

But infrastructure doesn’t work in “two-year bumps.”

At least in the House, he’s confident Speaker-designate Paul Renner will bring that long-term focus to the House when he takes the gavel after the 2022 elections. Garrison plans to do the same when he takes over.

He said he recently met with some auto dealers to talk about the impacts the electric vehicle revolution will have on their industry and whether the state has the infrastructure to handle it.

“We were sitting at this kind of roundtable that when we looked ahead 10, 15, 20 years, we kind of had a general understanding of what the future was going to bring. But the interim of how we get from where we are today to where we want to be 20 years from now could be a lot of different things,” he said.

“And if you don’t have a strategic planning mindset to manage the change that’s coming? Well, like I said, you’re going to be caught in the undertow as opposed to riding that wave.”

Quote of the Day

“Even though I haven’t shied away from making comments to the media or anything like that, it’s not my intent to be out in the forefront. My intent is to fulfill the duties of the commissioner and do my job.”

— Sen. Manny Diaz, on how he will approach his role as Education Commissioner.

