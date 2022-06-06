June 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Audrey Gibson to enter Jax mayoral race Tuesday

A.G. GancarskiJune 6, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

George Gainer to forgo Senate re-election in SD 2

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesJax

Gov. DeSantis picks Pat Ivey as fill-in Jax Sheriff

Gibson Jax
Gibson will be the second Democrat in the field.

Sen. Audrey Gibson will enter the Jacksonville mayoral race Tuesday, a decision she has telegraphed for months.

Gibson told Florida Politics Monday evening of her decision.

A former leader of the Senate Democrats, Gibson will be the second Democrat in the race, joining former newscaster Donna Deegan.

Gibson will enter the race at a cash disadvantage to Deegan, who had roughly $400,000 on hand at the end of April. May numbers are due this week for Deegan and all other candidates.

The real money in the race is on the GOP side of the ledger.

Between her campaign account and her JAX First political committee, City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber raised over $200,000 in April. All told, Cumber has raised more than $2.5 million between the two accounts.

Despite still not being a filed candidate, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis’ political committee, Building a Better Economy, had roughly $4 million cash on hand after April’s accounting.

Republican Al Ferraro has a little more than $200,000 on hand for his grassroots campaign.

Independent candidate Omega Allen had at last count roughly $3,000 on hand. She has run before on shoestring budgets, however, finishing third place in a four-candidate field in 2019 with more than 10% of the vote.

GOP candidate Frankie Keasler Jr. christened in April his campaign account with a $250 personal loan, the only activity so far for the Republican. Independent candidate Darcy Richardson, meanwhile, held $17.76 on hand.

Qualifying for the Jacksonville mayoral race runs from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2023. All qualified candidates will be on the ballot for the March election. If no candidate gets a majority in what Duval calls the First Election, the top two finishers advance to the General Election in May.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGeorge Gainer to forgo Senate re-election in SD 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories