June 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alina García campaign reports $427K raised to take HD 115, credits ‘outpouring’ of community support

Jesse SchecknerJune 7, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

FederalHeadlines

Matthew McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House

HeadlinesInfluence

Absent Republican support, Democrats plead for gun violence Special Session

Alina Garcia alternate 2
García attributed her gains to the community’s faith in her ‘ability to forge a brighter future for all Florida families.’

Veteran GOP operative Alina García raked in about $72K last month toward her bid to take House District 115 this November, her campaign reported this week.

That haul, combined with what García raised between her campaign account and political committee over the prior four months, places her total gains since she began running for state office this year at more than $427,000.

García’s official fundraising numbers aren’t due until Friday.

“I am thrilled by the outpouring of support from so many people through our community,” García said in a statement. “It’s a true testament of their faith in my ability to forge a brighter future for all Florida families.”

An anti-abortion, anti-communism candidate, García initially filed to run for a state Senate seat but shifted to HD 115 in April, when incumbent Miami Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis would forgo a third House term.

García’s work history stretches back decades. She served as U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s first legislative aide when he was elected to the Florida House in 1999.

She has also worked for Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Hialeah Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, former U.S. Rep. David Rivera and former state Sen. Frank Artiles.

In a Jan. 24 endorsement, Rubio described her as a “consensus-builder and common-sense leader who will never stop fighting for our community.”

She’s also “an experienced public servant who has earned the respect of her community,” Republican Speaker-designate Paul Renner said in an endorsement last week.

After a bit of campaign reshuffling that saw fellow Florida GOP member Alexis Calatyud leave the HD 115 race for a Senate bid last month, García was left alone in running for the seat Aloupis will vacate later this year.

That lasted until Monday when Democratic Palmetto Bay resident Christie Cantin Davis filed to run.

HD 115 covers a diverse portion of Miami-Dade County, including the coastal municipalities of Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest and the unincorporated neighborhoods of The Falls, Kendall and Westchester.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 6.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories