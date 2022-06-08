Gov. DeSantis exploring crackdown on drag shows for kids

Following outcry over viral videos of a Dallas Pride Month drag show aimed at kids, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is looking into preventing bringing children to such shows.

At least one Texas Republican lawmaker has vowed to file legislation to ban drag shows in the presence of minors. And Howey-in-the-Hills Rep. Anthony Sabatini, an outspoken right-wing Republican who is running for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, called for an “emergency Special Session” on the matter, citing “Pride on the Block: Drag Show for Kids,” advertised for West Palm Beach last Sunday.

Asked about Sabatini’s call during a news conference in Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday, DeSantis said the state may already be able to target drag shows for children.

“I’ve asked my folks to look,” the Republican Governor said. “We have child protective statutes on the books. We have laws against child endangerment.”

DeSantis wants to let “kids be kids” and grow up in a “normal environment” without having political agendas “shoved down their throats,” he continued.

“You had these very young kids, and they must have been like 9, 10 years old, at a quote, ‘drag show,’ where they were putting money in the underwear of this — and that is totally inappropriate. That is not something that children should be exposed to,” DeSantis said. “We probably — we may have the ability to deal with that if something like that happens.”

Press Secretary Christina Pushaw told Florida Politics she was unsure if the Governor had been informed of the West Palm Beach event. DeSantis’ comments suggested he was unaware of it.

DeSantis signed a Parental Rights in Education law in March, which includes a provision banning instruction sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. In higher grade levels, the law prevents that instruction if it is taught in a way that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.

Critics call that measure the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Among the legislation’s critics is Disney, which DeSantis and the Legislature retaliated against by moving to strip the entertainment giant’s self-governing powers and exemption from a social media law.

“Part of the reason why we fought the fight with parents’ rights and education is because there’s a movement to inject these things like gender ideology in elementary schools, even,” DeSantis said. “My view is our schools need to be teaching these kids to read and write and add and subtract and do the things (that are) supposed to be done in school. Injecting these agendas into it is wrong.”

Organizers of the Dallas drag show called it a family-friendly event, but DeSantis noted the “graphic language” used at the event, which featured a neon sign that read, “It’s not gonna lick itself.”

“It used to be kids would be off limits. Used to be everybody agreed with that,” DeSantis said. “Now it just seems like there’s a concerted effort to be exposing kids more and more to things that are not age appropriate.”