Independent Conner Trombley wages higher ed-focused campaign in HD 74

A higher education consultant in Sarasota wants a seat in the House. Conner Trombley is running without party affiliation against Rep. James Buchanan in House District 74.

He will focus heavily on boosting the growing number of colleges in the region if he wins, Trombley said.

“There are certainly funding opportunities for state institutions, as well as for for-profit institutions,” he said.

Trombley now works in fiscal accounting analysis for Sarasota County government in his day job but is building a resume of higher education institutions where he works in a consulting capacity. Most institutions have nondisclosure agreements, Trombley said, but he disclosed the East West College of Natural Medicine in Sarasota has signed on as a client.

He has been working in the field for a little more than five years, after first developing an interest while attending the State College of Florida. Through work at the college, he developed connections with a number of significant higher education institutions in the region including New College of Florida and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.

Through April, he has raised just $160 for the race. But he remains the only candidate challenging Buchanan this election cycle.

Trombley said he doesn’t hold any particular grievance against the incumbent, but feels his background would benefit the Legislature.

“I have a different perspective and can serve more of a different class of the community better,” he said.

He chose not to file as a Democrat or Republican in this year’s election.

“I believe both parties have good points on each side, and besides, being a Republican or a Democrat divides America,” he said.

He would rather elected officials focus on doing the most they can for their communities. Beyond the higher education realm, he sees opportunities in Southwest Florida to invest in community development. While he praised recent investments in Newtown in the Sarasota area, he’d like to see the same consideration given to other economically lagging parts of east Sarasota County.

“My focal point is creating equal opportunity across all income classes,” he said. He notes he was able to earn a bachelor’s degree in two years and a master’s degree in another year.

“I was fortunate to have my son and my wife to keep pushing me further, but it was not easy when you have to build up from nothing,” he said. “As state Representative, I want to make college an open possibility without individuals worrying about how they’re going to get there or how they can afford child care to go to college.”