Chet Stokes launches first ad of HD 16’s GOP Primary

A new 30-second ad for House District 16 candidate Chet Stokes leads with the pitch of the Jacksonville Beach City Councilman as a conservative outsider.

“A husband, father and job creator, Chet will use his business experience and conservative values to fight for our families,” the announcer says, as photos of Stokes and phrases like “conservative values” cross the screen.

“He’ll defend the Constitution, secure our elections, build our economy, and never compromise our shared values. He’s pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and will stand with our police and first responders.”

The ad, titled “The Conservative Outsider We Need,” is the first of the campaign season for the new district, which extends from eastern Arlington to the Beaches in Duval County. Stokes’ ad is set to run on cable television.

It’s a three-way Republican Primary so far, which includes former Rep. Lake Ray and Kyian Michael. Lawyer Heath Brockwell recently withdrew from the race.

The May campaign finance reports have yet to be posted for the HD 16 candidates, but Stokes showed around $235,400 on hand in his campaign account as of the end of April, which included a $150,000 loan. Ray had around $140,500 on hand — including a $50,000 loan — while Michael had around $15,400.

Brockwell had nearly $15,200 when he withdrew.