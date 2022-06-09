June 9, 2022
Chet Stokes launches first ad of HD 16’s GOP Primary
Did redistricting give Chet Stokes a path to Tallahassee?

Wes Wolfe

Chet Stokes copy
The Jacksonville Beach City Councilman is positioned as a 'conservative outsider.'

A new 30-second ad for House District 16 candidate Chet Stokes leads with the pitch of the Jacksonville Beach City Councilman as a conservative outsider.

“A husband, father and job creator, Chet will use his business experience and conservative values to fight for our families,” the announcer says, as photos of Stokes and phrases like “conservative values” cross the screen. 

“He’ll defend the Constitution, secure our elections, build our economy, and never compromise our shared values. He’s pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and will stand with our police and first responders.”

The ad, titled “The Conservative Outsider We Need,” is the first of the campaign season for the new district, which extends from eastern Arlington to the Beaches in Duval County. Stokes’ ad is set to run on cable television.

It’s a three-way Republican Primary so far, which includes former Rep. Lake Ray and Kyian Michael. Lawyer Heath Brockwell recently withdrew from the race. 

The May campaign finance reports have yet to be posted for the HD 16 candidates, but Stokes showed around $235,400 on hand in his campaign account as of the end of April, which included a $150,000 loan. Ray had around $140,500 on hand — including a $50,000 loan — while Michael had around $15,400. 

Brockwell had nearly $15,200 when he withdrew.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

