Fentrice Driskell collects over $20K in May

Democratic Leader-designate Fentrice Driskell collected over $20,000 in May, the same month she was unanimously elected by Florida House Democrats to the leadership role.

Driskell, who is running for re-election to House District 67, raised $20,475 between her campaign account and affiliated political committee, How We All Win. Since launching her re-election bid, Driskell has collected $216,016 between her two funding sources.

Her campaign account reported just over 100 contributors in May, primarily made up of individual donations under $250, including $250 from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor. Driskell did report three $1,000 donations from Tampa-based law firm Swope, Rodante P.A.; banker and heir to the fortune of Walmart Jim C. Walton; and insurance advisor Jeff Chernoff.

Driskell’s affiliated political committee reported one donation worth $10,000 in May, also from Swope, Rodante P.A.

As for spending, Driskell’s campaign dished out $5,815, with about $3,000 going to staff expenses and the remainder divided between communication consulting and processing fees. Her political committee spent $4,050 in May, with $3,750 going to campaign consulting services and the remainder on accounting services.

Another Democrat, Dawn Douglas, who unsuccessfully ran against state Rep. Chris Latvala in 2020, entered the race at the end of May. She has not yet reported any fundraising numbers.

One Republican also filed to take on the progressive Democrat — Army veteran Lisette Bonano.

Bonano reported raising $340 in May from eight contributors, putting her well behind Driskell, who already has an incumbent and party advantage. Bonano has collected a total of $3,267 since entering the race.

The northern Hillsborough County district, which was formerly House District 63, leans Democratic. In 2020, 59% of the district went to President Joe Biden, and only 39% went to former President Donald Trump, according to MCI Maps.