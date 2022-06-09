June 9, 2022
All apologies? DNC doesn’t get Rick Scott’s jokes

A.G. Gancarski

Rick Scott ad
How did they miss the sarcasm?

Humor is a subjective thing, and a recent email blast from the Democratic National Committee suggests that Rick Scott’s jokes are lost on them.

The DNC War Room rolled out its latest in a series of slams of Florida’s Junior Senator: “Dear Rick Scott, it’s too late now to say sorry.”

Targeting an ad where Scott purports to apologize for the controversy created by his “11-point plan to rescue America,” the Democrats chided the Senator on Thursday.

“Rick Scott might think he can get credit for ‘apologizing’ for the plan he wrote himself, and then spent months arduously defending up until just a few days ago, but it won’t work,” the War Room remonstrates.

“Rick Scott has spent the last few months doubling down on his plan. TL;DR it’s too late now to say sorry.” (The acronym is online-speak for Too Late; Didn’t Read.)

Of course, Scott was not actually apologizing, but using the device of the apology in a somewhat quixotic tribute to a mixed martial arts champion.

In a video accompanying “new additions and updates” as part of a “Rescue America 2.0,” Scott quotes Conor McGregor while signaling defiance to critics of the proposal.

“President (Joe) BidenChuck Schumer, and even some Republicans are angry,” Scott said. “So, in the words of famous UFC fighter Conor McGregor, I’d like to apologize to absolutely nobody in Washington.”

The “apologize to absolutely nobody” quote was borrowed from a post-fight interview from the then-ascendant McGregor years ago, in which the Irish fighter stunted on his opposition.

“I’ve spent a lot of time slaying everyone in the company,” McGregor told Joe Rogan. “Backstage I’m starting fights with everybody. I’ve ridiculed everyone on the roster. And I’d just like to say from the bottom of my heart … I’d like to take this chance to apologize … to absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the (heck) he wants!”

The incoming fire comes as Scott releases a summer remix of the original plan to Rescue America, which he calls a “2.0” version. Among the new proposals: making the Donald Trump tax cuts permanent.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

