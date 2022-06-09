June 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Karen Green kicks off CD 7 campaign with praise from Victor Torres, others

Scott PowersJune 9, 20225min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

‘A strong advocate for justice’: Ashley Moody backs Tom Fabricio for re-election

Culture WarsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis: Texas, Greg Abbott should send migrants back to Mexico

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Tampa Bay Times’ Darryl Shaw feature has glaring omissions

Karen Green
She's one of four Democrats hoping to succeed Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

Democratic congressional candidate Karen Green announced Thursday she is kicking off her campaign in earnest with endorsements from state Sen. Victor Torres and several other Orlando Democratic elected officials.

Green, a vice president of the Florida Democratic Party and president of the Liberty & Justice for All Community Foundation, is running in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, which covers all of Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County.

She’s one of four Democrats who’ve filed there, hoping for a chance to succeed three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park, who is retiring from Congress. Ten Republicans are running in CD 7, which, with redistricting, has a much stronger Republican lean than Murphy had faced.

Though Green filed to run in April, she publicly announced her candidacy Thursday. That came with praise from Torres, Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado, and state Reps. Anna V. Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith. All are from Orlando, which, with redistricting, is no longer in CD 7.

Green is a Jamaican-born pastor, political strategist, campaign manager and mediator with a doctorate in industrial psychology from the University of Greenwich, according to a news release issued Thursday by her campaign.

“I’ve spent my career electing Democrats and defending our most sacred human rights,” Green said. “Holding this seat for Democrats will mean we can defend women’s health rights in Congress if Roe is overturned, while working to lower inflation and improve public safety for every community.”

Other Democrats running in CD 7 include Tatiana Fernandez, Al Krulick and Allek Pastrana.

Republicans include Erika Benfield, Brady Duke, Cory Mills, Rusty Roberts, Anthony Sabatini and Scott Sturgill.

In the release, Green rolled out endorsements from four leaders of the Orlando progressive Democrats:

“There are many challenges facing working families, seniors and veterans, and we need a strong leader in Congress who will fight for us,” Torres said in the release. “No one works harder than Dr. Green. We need her in Congress to help build a stronger, fairer Florida, which is why I am proud to endorse her candidacy for the office of Florida Congressional District 7.”

Added Mercado, “Fighting for what’s right is a lifetime calling, and you can always rely on Dr. Green to stand up for justice, whether it’s through her activism in the Democratic Party or as a nonprofit leader empowering communities across the world.”

“Democrats can win when we fight for what matters most, but first we have to believe we can win,” Smith said. “Dr. Green has a long history of winning tough races around the state, and I believe in her to hold the 7th District for our party.”

“Dr. Green has a long history of community advocacy and fighting for Florida — I have no doubt in her ability to galvanize support and help keep District 7 away from conservative extremism,” Eskamani said.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAll apologies? DNC doesn't get Rick Scott's jokes

nextChristina Meredith raises more than $93K in first month of campaigning for HD 17

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories