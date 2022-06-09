Christina Meredith raises more than $93K in HD 17 debut

Political newcomer Christina Meredith launched her campaign in Jacksonville’s House District 17 in May, nearly raising six figures in a strong first month.

Between her Fostering American Leadership political committee and her campaign account, the Republican candidate brought in $93,400 in 20 days as an active candidate.

Top donors to the committee included Andrew Mayer, who donated $26,000. Mayer is backing a number of nonestablishment Republicans this cycle, including mayoral hopeful Al Ferraro and Sheriff candidate Mat Nemeth. Former CSX CEO Michael Ward gave $25,000. Ward also has a recent history of bucking the establishment with big checks.

Among the hard money donors, meanwhile, were Mike Hightower and Jacksonville City Council member Randy DeFoor, two people who soured on the Mayor’s Office over time.

Despite a strong launch month, Meredith still has a way to go to catch the fundraising front runner in the field.

Jessica Baker, an Assistant State Attorney in the 7th Judicial Circuit, is also a first-time candidate, albeit one with political connections. A former employee of the Mayor Lenny Curry administration and a member of the most recent Jacksonville Charter Commission, Baker is the wife of political consultant Tim Baker.

Some have suggested Baker’s ultimate goal is the Speaker position.

Baker had around $475,000 on hand between her campaign account and her political committee as of the April finance report. She is already spending money, with a television buy last month for a positive ad. May numbers are due Friday by midnight.

HD 17 also drew another Republican, Jordan Wells, and a Democrat, Michael Anderson. Neither Wells nor Anderson have raised much money thus far.

The district will have a Republican advantage, if recent elections are predictive. Both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis would have carried the district in their most recent elections, despite both of them failing to carry Duval County at large against their Democratic opponents.

___

Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics contributed to this report.