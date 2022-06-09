Last Call for 6.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday urged Floridians to be wary of text messages offering a “free gift” for paying a bill on time.

According to the Better Business Bureau, there has been a rise in text message scams that try to entice recipients with gifts. They typically include links to websites that request personal information.

Moody urged Floridians not to click on links sent from unknown numbers, especially if they are offering gifts or money.

“Scammers will try anything to steal your personal information. Their latest trick is simple, but effective — the promise of a gift in exchange for personal information. Don’t fall for it. Never provide personal information in response to a solicitation or click on links contained in a suspicious message. Remember that if something seems too good to be true, then it’s probably a scam,” she said.

Recipients can also double check if a text is legitimate by looking up the phone number on the company’s official website or by contacting them at their listed number — not by replying to the suspicious texts.

To report a “free gift” text scam, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Report Fraud website.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“This is a legislative fire hose to put out a birthday candle.”

— Attorney Edward Guedes, arguing against the ban on local gun control laws to the Florida Supreme Court.

