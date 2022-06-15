JAXBIZ picks ‘proven leader’ Mincy Pollock in HD 14 Democratic Primary

The political action committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce endorsed in a second competitive Primary in as many days Wednesday.

In the House District 14 Democratic race, JAXBIZ went with Mincy Pollock over Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis, conferring the biggest endorsement Pollock has gotten in his race against the second-term lawmaker from the Argyle area.

“Mincy is a small business owner who grew up here in Jacksonville and is committed to serving our community,” JAXBIZ Board Chair Abel Harding said. “Mincy is a proven leader and will serve our city well in Tallahassee.”

Pollock serves on the board of the JAX Chamber, a likely advantage against Dennis. He also is on the board of Leadership Jacksonville.

At least until now, Dennis has presented as the front-runner in this field. He had a roughly two-to-one edge in cash-on-hand at the end of May, with over $60,000 between his campaign account and his political committee. But the JAXBIZ backing could signal other meaningful endorsements to come.

A third candidate, Iris Hinton, has not qualified as of yet. She has not raised any money, so odds are she will not make the August ballot.

No Republicans, NPA, write-in or third-party candidates are filed in the district, which means this could be an open Primary if Dennis and Pollock are the only candidates who qualify in this heavily Democratic district.

Rep. Angie Nixon, who moved to House District 13 in the new legislative map, currently represents HD 14. That means the new district is an open seat.

JAXBIZ will roll out more endorsements ahead of the August Primary. The group endorsed in the House District 17 Republican Primary Tuesday, choosing 7th Circuit Assistant State Attorney Jessica Baker in that field.