Aaron Bean lands endorsements of 20 Clay County officials for CD 4

Sen. Aaron Bean added 20 current and former Clay County officeholders to go with his nearly two dozen in Nassau County to close out qualifying week for the 4th Congressional District.

“What a week,” Bean said in a statement. “I am so grateful to all these great leaders in our district who have joined our team and for the growing list of endorsements for our bid for CD 4. I cannot think of a better way to end the week than with a list of amazing leaders from my wife’s home county of Clay. My roots run deep in Clay County, and I thank each and every one of these great Clay Countians for their support.

“There has never been a more crucial time to send conservative Republican leaders to Washington to take back Congress from the Democrats. I am ready to fight for this district and take the leadership Governor Ron DeSantis has shown for the free state of Florida and spread it all across our great nation.”

His Clay County legislative endorsements include Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Reps. Sam Garrison and Bobby Payne, former Sens. Rob Bradley and Jim Horne, and former Rep. Travis Cummings.

Bean received the support of three County Commissioners — Kristin Burke, Mike Cella and J.B. Renninger — and three on the School Board, including Superintendent David Broskie and Board members Beth Clark and Ashley Gilhousen. Former County Commissioner Gayward Hendry also backs Bean for his congressional bid.

Clay County’s Clerk of Court, Tara Green, endorsed Bean, as did Property Appraiser Tracy Drake and Tax Collector Diane Hutchings.

From Clay County’s cities and towns, Bean drew the support of Orange Park Councilman Jim Hauber, Green Cove Springs Councilmen Ed Gaw and Thomas Smith, and Keystone City Commissioner Tony Brown.

Also qualifying with Bean for the CD 4 Republican Primary were Navy veteran and businessman Erick Aguilar and health insurance contract analyst Jon Chuba. Bean is the expected favorite between his endorsements and an expected fundraising advantage.