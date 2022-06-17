Without opposition, Tyler Sirois wins another term on Space Coast

Two-term Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois won another term representing people in northern Brevard County Friday when no challengers filed to run against him in House District 31.

Sirois, of Merritt Island, wins the newly drawn district covering part of Titusville, Cape Canaveral, including Kennedy Space Center, Cocoa Beach, Patrick Air Force Base and Satellite Beach.

“I’m humbled. And I’m excited and looking forward to getting back to work on behalf of my constituents,” Sirois said Friday.

Elsewhere, the late entry of write-in candidate Vic Baker of New Smyrna Beach closed the Republican Primary Election for House District 30, when he filed and qualified for the ballot Thursday.

That means that HD 30 essentially will be decided by only Republican voters who choose between Robyn Hattaway of Titusville and Chase Tramont of Port Orange. The winner of that closed Republican Primary will only have to beat the write-in candidate in the November General Election to formalize victory.

HD 30 covers the northwestern portion of Brevard, including most of Titusville, and stretches up the Volusia County coast to Port Orange.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Thad Altman of Indialantic appears to have drawn a Republican Primary opponent and an independent opponent for the General Election, though neither had been listed as having qualified for the ballot yet early Friday afternoon.

Also, Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Palm Bay drew a Democratic opponent for the General Election.

Altman’s HD 32 covers central Brevard including Rockledge, Viera, parts of Melbourne and West Melbourne, and Indialantic. Chandler Austin Langevin of West Melbourne filed to challenge him in the Republican Primary. Elijah Peirce Dury of Melbourne filed as an independent candidate to take on the Republican Primary winner in November.

In Fine’s HD 33, which covers Palm Bay in southern Brevard, Democrat Anthony Yantz of Palm Bay filed and was qualified to challenge Fine in the General Election.