Chase Tramont picks up two endorsements in HD 30

Port Orange City Council member Chase Tramont has picked up two key endorsements in the Republican battle for the newly configured House District 30 seat in Volusia and Brevard counties.

Tramont, a businessman, ordained pastor and basketball coach from Port Orange, announced the endorsements of Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur of Sanford and the Florida Police Benevolent Association, representing 30,000 law enforcement officers throughout Florida.

“It is amazing to Staci and me to see the excitement building for the work we are doing and the continued growth in support from some of the most influential conservative policymakers in Florida,” Tramont said in a news release issued by his campaign. “We have continued to build up our resources so we can reach all the voters of District 30 at every level of this campaign. This includes the nearly 3,000 doors our family knocked on personally in April as well.” Tramont’s campaign also announced it had raised more than $11,115 in April.

His April haul represents a significant drop from the $97,000 his campaign deposited during the first two months of his effort. But it keeps him on top in the money chase. Tramont now has raised more than $108,000, and entered May with about $81,000 in the bank.

Tramont faces Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner Robyn Hattaway in the HD 30 Republican Primary Election.

There are no Democrats running in the district. HD 30 appears to have a strong Republican lean, based on results of the past two General Elections.

Hattaway raised $17,760 in April. She now has raised $66,000 in her nine months on the trail. She entered May with just under $51,000 in the bank.

The newly drawn district spans both Tramont’s southeastern Volusia and Hattaway’s northern Brevard County.

HD 30 is without an incumbent as it was carved out of portions of three other districts, represented by Republican Reps. Webster Barnaby, Elizabeth Fetterhoff and Rene Plasencia. None of them live in the new district.

Plasencia, who decided not to run again, endorsed Hattaway.