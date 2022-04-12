Republican Chase Tramont brings in $65K for HD 30 run

Republican Port Orange City Council member Chase Tramont has reported a haul of $65,000 in campaign contributions during March in his run for the House District 30 seat.

That one-month collection reflected strong support from Tallahassee, with dozens of $1,000 checks coming from Tallahassee committees and interests.

March’s fundraising success came after an impressive debut month of fundraising in February, which reflected strong local support. In that month, Tramont raised more than $32,000, almost entirely from individuals and businesses in his hometown of Port Orange and other eastern Volusia County communities.

Tramont is a businessman, ordained pastor and basketball coach who has spent six years on the Port Orange City Council. He faces fellow Republican and Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn Hattaway in the HD 30 contest. The newly drawn district spans both southeastern Volusia and Hattaway’s northern Brevard County.

HD 30 is without an incumbent as it was carved out of portions of three other districts, represented by Republican Reps. Webster Barnaby, Elizabeth Fetterhoff and Rene Plasencia. None of them live in the new district. Redistricting put Barnaby and Fetterhoff into a faceoff for the new House District 29 seat in western Volusia County, while Plasencia decided to not run again.

HD 30 appears to have a strong Republican lean, based on results of the past two General Elections. There are no Democrats filed yet to run there.

With $65,160 in donations in March, Tramont now has raised $97,660 in less than two months. He entered April with about $80,000 in the bank.

Hattaway added $6,775 to her campaign fund in March, and has raised $48,144. She entered April with about $44,000 in the bank.

Tramont, who refers to himself as a proven, principled conservative, insisted his campaign won’t be about raising lots of money. He said he ran campaigns for the City Council with “grassroots, grit, and old-school hard work,” and that he will continue that as a commitment to his House campaign.

“Oftentimes there’s this mindset that folks who are able to bring in a lot of dollars don’t work as hard. I want to make it very clear I’m not relying on money to win the race,” he said.

In March, Tramont’s campaign drew in 86 contributions, including 58 for the maximum $1,000. That was highlighted by checks from 40 Tallahassee-based political committees, including Conservatives for a Better Florida, Building a Brighter Future for Florida, and First Coast Conservatives.

Tramont attributed the Tallahassee interest from support he has received from Ormond Beach Rep. Tom Leek in neighboring House District 28, and House Speaker-designates Daniel Perez of Miami, who is in line to become Speaker in 2024, and Sam Garrison of Fleming Island, who is in line to become Speaker in 2026. The trio will be hosting a Tramont campaign fundraiser later this month.