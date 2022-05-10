May 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Dean Black eclipses $400K fundraising for HD 15
Image via Dean Black.

Wes WolfeMay 10, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Shane Abbott maintains HD 5 fundraising lead with $10K raised in April

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Chase Tramont picks up two endorsements in HD 30

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Three local labor unions back Ken Russell for Congress

dean black fernandina shrimp fest
He added more than $31,000 in April.

House District 15 candidate and Duval County Republican Party Chairman Dean Black has posted solid fundraising numbers recently to go along with consolidating GOP establishment support in the Nassau County portion of the district.

Between his campaign account and his True Conservatives political committee, Black has raised more than $403,000 overall. True Conservatives added $17,000 to the bank in April from three contributions — $9,000 from Jacksonville’s Gerald Daniels, $4,000 from U.S. Rep. John Rutherford’s Strengthening the American Republic PAC, and $4,000 from Florida Conservatives United, the PAC of Republican Party of Florida Chairman and state Sen. Joe Gruters.

The campaign account added another $14,295 in April, though the numbers weren’t immediately available from the state database. Those dollars reportedly include contributions from former Duval County Clerk of Courts Ronnie Fussell and Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Cory Nichols.

Last week, Black’s campaign announced a May 21 fundraiser at the Amelia Island residence of Buddy and Lorelei Jacobs, the host committee of which included Sheriff Bill Leeper, Clerk of Court John Crawford, Tax Collector John Drew and Property Appraiser Mike Hickox, all from Nassau County. Hosts from the City of Fernandina Beach include Mayor Mike Lednovich, Vice Mayor Len Kreger and Commissioners Bradley Bean and David Sturges.

Two days later, he received the endorsement of the local district of the Fraternal Order of Police.

“A safe community is a prosperous community and defending our first responders will be a critical priority of mine in the Legislature,” Black said in a statement following the endorsement. “I have always been proud to ‘back the blue’ and to have the ‘blue’ back me with this endorsement is a true honor.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChase Tramont picks up two endorsements in HD 30

nextShane Abbott maintains HD 5 fundraising lead with $10K raised in April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories