June 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Future House Speaker Daniel Perez locks in another term after qualifying ends

Ryan NicolJune 17, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Audrey Edmonson doesn’t qualify after announcing challenge to Frederica Wilson in CD 24

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

On qualifying day, appellate court rules Gov. DeSantis’ map will stand for 2022 elections

2022 - Legislative

Blaise Ingoglia picks up last-minute Green Party challenger

Perez, Daniel 2
No one dared challenge the incumbent, who was sitting on more than $2M in available cash.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Daniel Perez, a future House Speaker, has secured another full term in the House.

No candidates filed to run in House District 116, giving Perez a clear path to a third full term in office. That’s likely a wise move for anyone pondering a challenge to Perez. As of May 31, he was sitting on more than $2 million to defend his House seat, and would have pulled in overwhelming party and institutional support.

Perez first won the HD 116 seat in a 2017 Special Election to replace former Republican Rep. José Félix Díaz. He added wins in 2018 and 2020 to serve his first two full terms in office.

That 2020 contest featured an interesting wrinkle, as a political action committee with ties to outgoing House Speaker José Oliva was releasing attack ads hammering Perez. Perez emerged unscathed, however. And this year, the field cleared for Perez outright.

That leaves him one more election, in 2024, before securing the Speaker position for the 2024-26 term. Perez locked that position up in 2019, though of course, it’s contingent on both Republicans remaining in power Perez holding on to a House seat.

The former is all but certain, with Republicans in a strong position statewide and the current political winds likely favoring them. Locking in a third term only strengthens Perez’s position as well.

Perez had an impactful Regular Session earlier this year, the highlight being Perez fronting a Gov. Ron DeSantis-supported election package. He followed that success up during the second Special Session of 2022 by securing a deal on a Surfside-inspired condo inspection bill, which Perez had tried to pass during the Regular Session. Lawmakers got it done in May’s Special Session.

Perez was one of at least 30 candidates who coasted through qualifying day Friday to secure a seat in the Legislature.

The district covers a center-west section of Miami-Dade County, including part of Sweetwater and large portions of the county’s unincorporated Kendall, Sunset and Tamiami neighborhoods. Miami Dade College Kendall Campus and Florida International University’s Modesto Maidique Campus both sit inside the district, as does Dolphin Mall.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAaron Bell brings Riverstone tower fight to Nassau County Commission campaign

nextOn qualifying day, appellate court rules Gov. DeSantis' map will stand for 2022 elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories