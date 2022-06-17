June 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

On qualifying day, appellate court rules Gov. DeSantis’ map will stand for 2022 elections

Jacob OglesJune 17, 20227min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Audrey Edmonson doesn’t qualify after announcing challenge to Frederica Wilson in CD 24

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Future House Speaker Daniel Perez locks in another term after qualifying ends

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Without opposition, Tyler Sirois wins another term on Space Coast

FLORDIA REDISTRICTING (6)
As a practical matter, that outcome became clear in May.

An appellate court formally reversed a lower court decision to block Florida’s new congressional map this year. The ruling came the same day the clock ran out of candidates qualifying to run for Congress representing the state.

The First District Court of Appeal ruled Leon Circuit Court Judge Layne Smith strayed from the law when he ordered a different map be used for the 2022 elections.

“The temporary injunction on review is unlawful on its face,” reads the appellate court decision.

The ruling is no surprise.

Smith in May declared a map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and designed by his staff violated the Fair Districts amendment to the state constitution by diminishing the ability of Black voters in North Florida to choose a congressional Representative of their choice. He ordered the Governor’s map should not be used, and later vacated an automatic stay after the state appealed his decision.

But Judge A.S. Tanenbaum, one of three appellate judges in the District Court of Appeal considering the state’s appeal, wrote shortly afterward Smith ran astray of the law in lifting the stay and suggested concerns about the decision to block use of the map. The appellate court put a stay on Smith’s decision, and the Florida Supreme Court declined to take up the matter at the request of plaintiffs suing the state over the map.

It was already clear at that point that the map would be in effect for the 2022 election cycle. As a practical matter, prospective candidates need to choose districts in which to qualify by this week. Candidates had until noon on Friday to qualify in order to appear on the ballot this year.

But the appellate court had only considered the stay until Friday, when the three-judge panel formally reversed Smith’s ruling. The decision referred to the legal arguments laid out by Tanenbaum in May.

Of note, the decision released Friday reiterated that the appellate court had not, and would not, consider whether the cartography signed by DeSantis violated the Florida Constitution. Rather, judges took issue with Smith determining the constitutionality after a three-hour hearing, as opposed to conducting a full trial. The court also took issue with Smith’s remedy, issuing an injunction and replacing the DeSantis map with one submitted to the court by Harvard professor Stephen Ansolabehere.

“The Florida Supreme Court for nearly a century and a half has recognized the limited purpose of a temporary injunction, which is ‘to preserve the property or rights in status quo, until a satisfactory hearing upon the merits, without expressing and indeed without having the means of forming an opinion as to such rights,” the appellate court decision states.

The case was heard by Judges Tanenbaum, Harvey Jay and M. Kemmerly Thomas. Both Jay and Thomas were appointed to their seats on the bench by then-Gov. Rick Scott. Tanenbaum was appointed by DeSantis, who also appointed Smith to his current seat on the circuit court.

An underlying challenge to the maps continues. Plaintiffs including Black Voters Matter and other minority advocates filed a lawsuit in April contending the map violated the constitution because of minority diminishment and for favoring Republicans. The map (P 0109) divides Florida in 28 congressional districts, including 20 where Republican Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential Election and eight where Democrat Joe Biden came out ahead. Trump won the state by 3 percentage points.

Smith will continue to oversee the case in circuit court. But the matter could take years to resolve.

The Florida Supreme Court in 2015 determined a congressional map produced by the Legislature and signed by Scott had violated the Fair Districts amendment, but that came three years after the map was initially approved by the Legislature. By the time a map was replaced with one submitted by plaintiffs Common Cause and the League of Women Voters, two election cycles had played out under the map ultimately deemed to be illegal.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFuture House Speaker Daniel Perez locks in another term after qualifying ends

nextAudrey Edmonson doesn't qualify after announcing challenge to Frederica Wilson in CD 24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories