An ‘historic’ election in Coral Springs will reach its full potential

Joshua Simmons was elected to the Coral Springs City Commission as the first Black person on the dais — and Friday he learned he would be getting another four years.

He’ll reach his full potential for serving on the City Commission, Seat 4.

Friday’s qualifying period ended without anyone challenging his second term. Two, four-year terms on the City Commission is the maximum allowed per Coral Springs’ city charter.

On Twitter, he celebrated.

“During my first term we made history and I learned how to be a good and responsive elected official,” he wrote. “We have another term, my last term to continue the great work we started in 2018.”

Coral Springs is currently executing its master plan to build a downtown. A new municipal complex was recently completed with the ambition of turning the suburban community into a downtown area.

The northwestern Broward County city was incorporated in 1963, now home to a population of 133,370. The U.S. Census shows the Whites account for about 60% of the population and Blacks comprise 23%.

Simmons, the married father of two toddlers, defeated a Coral Springs retiree to win his seat. During his time in office, he’s served on the National league of Cities Board of Directors, the Florida League of Cities Advocacy Committee, the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, and the

Public service is a natural thing for Simmons, whose mother served in the U.S. Navy. He came to the area in 2007, earning degrees from Florida Atlantic University. His bachelor’s is in political science and his master’s in psychology — people oriented studies, he points out.

“I’ve always been around public service and wanted to see where I can be effective,” he said.

Simmons, now occupying the Vice Mayor’s position, wouldn’t speculate on what comes next after 2026. He’s also served on the Coral Springs dais with now-Rep. Dan Daley.

For now, Simmons, who works in property management, said he sees himself staying local.

“I’ve had some great success at the local level,” Simmons said.