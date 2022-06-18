Nikki Fried proclaims Juneteenth in Florida

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a proclamation Friday declaring this Sunday as Juneteenth in the State of Florida.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end of slavery in the state. One year after the announcement, freedmen and women organized the first “Jubilee Day” celebrating freedom.

“I am humbled to recognize Juneteenth in the State of Florida, marking the full realization of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Juneteenth is an opportunity to celebrate the diverse cultures, heritage, and contributions of African Americans to our nation and the progress made towards building a more free and fair country,” Fried said in a statement.

While other states would hold their own freedom celebrations, with Florida’s occurring on May 20, June 19 gained popularity as the nationwide celebration of emancipation. In 2021, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday.

“We also recognize that slavery’s impact on our country and its Black citizens still persists to this day, with generations of barriers, systemic racism, and bias continuing to harm the Black community. Even if it makes some uncomfortable, we must recognize the full history of our country or we risk repeating this dark chapter,” Fried said in a statement. “As we celebrate Juneteenth and as a nation founded on the principles of freedom and equality for all, we must recommit to working toward a more just world.”

In the proclamation, Fried “encourages all Floridians to celebrate the achievements of, recognize the challenges of, and stand in solidarity with the Black community, whose freedom and contributions are central to the continued progress of the United States of America and the State of Florida.”