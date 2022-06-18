June 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried proclaims Juneteenth in Florida
Juneteenth is on the cusp of becoming a federal holiday. Image via AP.

Kelly HayesJune 18, 20222min1

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Donald Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs measure returning beach smoking bans back to local govs

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs measure cracking down on retail theft

juneteenth
In 2021, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a proclamation Friday declaring this Sunday as Juneteenth in the State of Florida.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end of slavery in the state. One year after the announcement, freedmen and women organized the first “Jubilee Day” celebrating freedom.

“I am humbled to recognize Juneteenth in the State of Florida, marking the full realization of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Juneteenth is an opportunity to celebrate the diverse cultures, heritage, and contributions of African Americans to our nation and the progress made towards building a more free and fair country,” Fried said in a statement.

While other states would hold their own freedom celebrations, with Florida’s occurring on May 20, June 19 gained popularity as the nationwide celebration of emancipation. In 2021, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday.

“We also recognize that slavery’s impact on our country and its Black citizens still persists to this day, with generations of barriers, systemic racism, and bias continuing to harm the Black community. Even if it makes some uncomfortable, we must recognize the full history of our country or we risk repeating this dark chapter,” Fried said in a statement. “As we celebrate Juneteenth and as a nation founded on the principles of freedom and equality for all, we must recommit to working toward a more just world.”

In the proclamation, Fried “encourages all Floridians to celebrate the achievements of, recognize the challenges of, and stand in solidarity with the Black community, whose freedom and contributions are central to the continued progress of the United States of America and the State of Florida.”

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden’s optimism collides with mounting political challenges

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    June 18, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    Tomorrow is also Father’s Day Nikki. How about a little thanks to us as well. You are trying to get some votes, but you are irrelevant and your days are numbered. Bye bye Nikki Fried.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories