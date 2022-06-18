Jason Holloway launches first television ad for HD 58

Jason Holloway has launched his campaign’s first television ad as he runs for Florida House District 58.

The 30 second clip, titled “Keep Florida Free,” will run on cable and digital throughout the district, which covers portions of Pinellas County. The ad centers around Gov. Ron DeSantis’ slogan of a “Free Florida.”

“We’re blessed to live in the Free State of Florida, under the best Governor in the country, Ron DeSantis,” Holloway says in his ad. “Governor DeSantis needs more patriots that have his back, which is why I’m running for State House.”

Holloway’s alliance to the Governor may be key to taking the Republican nomination, especially against a former legislator. Holloway faces former Rep. Kim Berfield in the Republican Primary, as well as a third Republican challenger, Jim Vricos.

“We’re very excited to launch this ad and let voters know about our conservative message,” Holloway said in a statement. “Governor DeSantis appointed me to the Florida Blockchain Taskforce because he trusts me to get the job done for local families. I look forward to helping him implement his agenda to Keep Florida Free in the state House.”

The candidates are running to replace Rep. Chris Latvala.

State Sen. Jeff Brandes joins Sen. Joe Gruters and former Rep. Larry Ahern in endorsing Holloway, as well as former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker, and former St. Pete City Councilman Robert Blackmon.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, qualified for the ballot by petition earlier this year.

Latvala is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission. Latvala already has endorsed Berfield as his preferred successor. The Primary Election is Aug. 23.

Two Democrats are also running — Bernie Fensterwald and Joseph Saportas. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.