June 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jeanette Nuñez endorses pro-Ron DeSantis School Board candidates

A.G. GancarskiJune 20, 20225min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried: Gov. DeSantis made ‘authoritarian’ move to schedule Cabinet meeting during Primary

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Ashley Guy may not meet ballot requirements in HD 9

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Debates announced for four competitive Republican congressional Primaries

Nunez
'Ensure our children are educated and not indoctrinated.'

The Ron DeSantis administration made an early move in a group of School Board races Monday, with the Lieutenant Governor endorsing a swath of candidates from around the state.

“Excited to announce the endorsement of these school board candidates across Florida. With a strong pro-student and pro-parent agenda, these future school board members will ensure our children are educated and not indoctrinated,” tweeted Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

The endorsements spanned the state.

In Alachua County, Nuñez endorsed Mildred Russell, a DeSantis appointee last year.

In Brevard County, the LG backed Megan Wright, who is running to fight for “parental rights.”

Nuñez endorsed two Duval candidates. One is incumbent Charlotte Joyce, who failed to get a resolution of support for DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education bill through this year. The other, April Carney, is challenging Elizabeth Andersen in a seat that clearly is a target for conservative activists.

Hillsborough’s Aly Legge, who bills herself as “an Army veteran, an activist, Family Lobby Manager for Moms For America and founder of Moms For Freedom,” also got the LG endorsement.

Nuñez also endorsed Timothy Enos and Bridget Ziegler of Sarasota County.

Ziegler is married to Christian Ziegler. DeSantis, when he accepted his Sarasota GOP’s Statesman of the Year award last year, called her out from the audience and said we need SB members like her in every district.

Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci of Miami-Dade, and Fred Lowry of Volusia County, were also in the first wave of endorsements.

The endorsements come just days after the Governor offered a survey of how candidates felt about the so-called DeSantis Education Agenda.

Among the questions for survey respondents: Whether they support “workforce education,” the Governor’s “increases in teacher compensation,” or the concept of students being “locked out of school or subject to forced masking.”

“What should your school district do to better prepare students as citizens?” another prompt asks.

Another question regards protecting dissent: “How will you protect a parent’s right to publicly disagree with their school board?”

Respondents are also probed on critical race theory and “the horrors of communism.”

DeSantis has put limitations on School Boards with regularity thus far, battling with numerous local bodies about COVID-19 precautions for much of the pandemic.

He signed legislation that puts term limits on School Board members, but lamented the three term limit was one too many, and criticized School Boards and the White House for not listening to parents.

The Governor has vowed to get “the Florida political apparatus involved” in these races, and that apparently is no idle threat.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

nextAshley Guy may not meet ballot requirements in HD 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories