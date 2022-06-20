Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis’ education agenda is a mix of good and rubbish

Republicans dominate the Legislature in Florida and many other states because they long ago figured out something that eluded Democrats.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP state lawmakers affect citizens’ rights in Florida far more than President Joe Biden or what’s-his-name from Mar-a-Lago. I suspect many left- or even center-leaning voters can’t even name their state Senator or Representative, let alone know what they’re doing in Tallahassee and why it matters.

Republicans made their voters care about those things. Democrats have not been as successful.

That brings us to the latest populist move by the Guv to create a dragon so he can slay it. I refer to the DeSantis Education Agenda.

On the surface, it sounds like Hizzoner will bang erasers upside the heads of snooty, woke intellectual teacher snobs to ensure the forces of darkness don’t indoctrinate the state’s little darlings.

But, let’s explore this a little deeper, shall we?

A key to the agenda is DeSantis’s vow to “put students first” and “protect parents’ rights” on the education frontlines.

Who could argue with that?

I know a lot of teachers and more than a little bit about that subject. My eldest son and his wife are teachers, and my wife worked in the front office of a local high school until her retirement. I can tell you this: Along with thousands of fellow teachers, they would welcome parental involvement.

They beg for that.

Too often, though, it doesn’t happen. Or when it does happen, it often results in parents screaming invectives at overstressed instructors.

Too many parents don’t show up for teacher conferences. Their kids come to class without completed homework or the motivation to learn. Too many kids are more interested in texting on their phones than in finishing their assignments.

If the parents’ little darlings flunk — which is hard to do in Florida — they’ll blame the teacher.

How about protecting teachers’ rights?

But no. That would make too much sense.

Instead, DeSantis has a 10-point plan that combines common sense and political bluster. It’s too much of the latter and not enough of the former.

Remember, though, what I said about the effect state lawmakers have on the lives of everyday Floridians? DeSantis now wants to bore down deep into local School Board races. His agenda is a litmus test he wants to apply to anyone running for those Boards.

The Governor’s plan stresses robust civics education, which is good even though it’s already taught. He doesn’t get extra credit for demanding schools do something they already do.

He wants to increase teacher pay and continue support for school security and mental health initiatives. Excellent ideas. DeSantis also wants to expand workforce development and technical education, which are fabulous goals. Go for it, Guv.

But he couldn’t resist taking swings at the piñata known as public education.

He demands that candidates reject the use of critical race theory in Florida’s classrooms, which should be easy since SCHOOLS DON’T TEACH IT!!!!!!!!!!

The Governor’s agenda says schools should “educate, not indoctrinate” and “keep woke gender ideology out of schools.”

That, too, should be easy. With all the demands from the state about what students must learn, there’s no time left to indoctrinate.

But, for the moment, let’s play along.

Let’s say the subject of the Jan. 6 insurrection comes up. There are not two sides to that story. The attackers were criminals bent on mayhem and teaching that is not indoctrination.

Teaching students to use their brains for something other than Instagram is not indoctrination.

You can argue that it’s civics.

Teacher: “Yes, students, it’s not legal to break the windows of the U.S. Capitol and try to hang the Vice President because your favored candidate lost the election.”

Student: “But Fox News said the radical left fixed machines to change the votes from the MAGA man to the illegally elected Biden.”

Teacher: “Fox News is wrong.”

However, I don’t doubt the current GOP ideal would be for the teacher to answer instead, “Well, Johnny, that’s an interesting point of view (debunked eight trillion times). Thank you for sharing.”

Yes, Republicans did their homework and figured out where they could have the most influence. All politics is local, and it doesn’t get more local than the neighborhood school.

You knew it had to happen eventually.