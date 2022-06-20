Last Call for 6.20.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Monday praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a bill to crack down on shoplifting sprees.

The law, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, will make it a third-degree felony to steal 10 or more items across five separate thefts within 30 days. If the aggregate value of the stolen goods tops $3,000, or the number of items stolen tops 20, the charge would be upgraded to a second-degree felony.

Moody said the bill was one of her top priorities of the 2022 Legislative Session and that it is an integral part of the fight against “organized retail theft rings.”

“We continue to be proactive in making sure organized retail theft rings do not have a free pass to pillage retailers in Florida,” Moody said. “While prosecutors in other states may turn a blind eye to these massive retail crimes, in Florida we enforce the law to protect our citizens and visitors. This new law will help us continue this important work and enhance public safety. I want to thank Gov. DeSantis and state lawmakers who fought for this important legislation to help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

The bill signing comes six months after Moody launched the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange — a statewide task force and database to help spot trends, identify suspects and take down organized retail theft rings. The task force also aims to help law enforcement, prosecutors and retailers work together and share information on theft incidents statewide.

“The entire ordeal appears to have been (an) intentional attempt to create chaos and confusion in the hopes of discouraging parents from accessing vaccines, making it appear as if there will be no available doses in the state of Florida.”

— Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, on the DeSantis administration not ordering COVID-19 vaccines for children.

