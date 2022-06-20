Poll: Voters who watch Jan. 6 hearings aren’t fans of Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the most talked-about Governors in the country, but when it comes to voters tuning in to the Jan. 6 hearings, a new poll says they are tuning out the Florida Republican.

A Yahoo!/YouGov survey of 1,541 adults conducted from June 10 to June 13 showed more than three out of five Americans who watched those explorations of the insurrection were down on DeSantis.

A full 61% of those surveyed regarded the Governor unfavorably, with just one in four respondents who have been watching those hearings (25%) in favor of the Governor.

Interestingly, the Governor regards the hearings every bit as unfavorably as that block of viewers does DeSantis. Earlier this month, he offered a review of the Democratic inquiry as beating a “dead horse.”

“Why aren’t they doing hearings about more energy? Why aren’t they doing hearings about inflation? Why are they constantly beating this dead horse?” DeSantis harangued on June 15 in Madeira Beach.

“Yes, we understand that, that was a year and a half ago,” DeSantis added, blaming the “bubble” of the “D.C./New York media” for focusing on the riots that waylaid certification of the Presidential Election.

“They’re showing that they don’t care what you’re going through at the gas pump, they don’t care what you’re going through at the grocery store or all these other things that have skyrocketed since (Joe) Biden took office,” DeSantis continued. “They’re trying to divert attention away from that and focus on other things that they think will help mobilize their voter base.”

DeSantis has consistently contended that scrutiny of the events of Jan. 6 — when a mob agitated by former President Donald Trump’s false argument that the Presidential Election was stolen from him — has been overblown and is of no interest to Floridians.

“This is their Christmas,” he said of the media and Democrats at a January 2022 press conference in West Palm Beach, when asked about the anniversary of the riot.

“It’s not something that I’ve been concerned about in my job, because quite frankly it’s not something that most Floridians are concerned about,” he told reporters.

DeSantis won’t describe the Capitol riot as an “insurrection.” But he didn’t hesitate to use the word in a recent diss of protesters at the Supreme Court.

There’s good news in the poll, however, for DeSantis backers. The Governor is well above water with those not tuning in to the committee’s deliberations, with 36% approval versus 23% disapproval.