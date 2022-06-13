June 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis warns of SCOTUS ‘insurrection’ amid pro-choice protests
Ron DeSantis.

A.G. GancarskiJune 13, 20224min1

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

‘I am not going to let them cancel me’: Gov. DeSantis defiant against ‘parental rights’ backlash

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Recent voter fraud sentences show inequity in criminal justice system

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis swats away 2024 speculation yet again

DeSantis 2
'They seem to be able to get away with a lot more than if the shoe were on the other foot.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis started out his Monday on Fox and Friends, where he warned of an “insurrection” in Washington.

“They’re trying to change the outcome of decisions that they are concerned that they don’t like and that is totally antithetical to the rule of law.”

However, the Governor wasn’t referring to the Jan. 6 riots, but to ShutDownDC protesters planning a “blockade” of the Supreme Court, ahead of a potential decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade and change the abortion landscape.

“That would be considered an insurrection: to stop a court from functioning, and yet they seem to be able to get away with a lot more than if the shoe were on the other foot,” DeSantis said, decrying “problematic” behavior from the Left.

“I think that we have a rule of law in this country and you don’t just get to have a mob descend on a Supreme Court Justice’s house or try to impede the operations of government because there may be a decision you don’t like,” DeSantis added.

The Governor made the comments on set in New York City. But much of the material is familiar to Florida reporters, who heard DeSantis decry what he called an “assassination” attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

DeSantis was in Fort Walton Beach last week, when he spoke about developments in the wake of a leaked draft opinion in the Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This guy yesterday was saying that he wanted to go and kill Kavanaugh, because he was concerned about court decisions that may be rendered. So he’s trying to change the operation of one branch of our government through political assassination,” DeSantis said of Nicholas Roske, who had lethal weapons and malicious intent when he taxied to Kavanaugh’s home early one morning last week.

DeSantis condemned the leaked opinion itself when it was first reported in May, calling the released document a “judicial insurrection.”

“You want to talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection, to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through kind of extra-constitutional means,” the Governor said.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWill it be ‘every state for themselves’ as the federal COVID-19 cash dries up?

nextTracie Davis gains ground on Reggie Gaffney in May SD 5 money race

One comment

  • Sherri Southwell

    June 13, 2022 at 9:37 am

    When these insurrectionists show up in DC to block SCOTUS justices from rendering g a decision, they all need to be locked away in prison with no due process just as the J6 political prisoners have been.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories