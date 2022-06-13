Gov. DeSantis warns of SCOTUS ‘insurrection’ amid pro-choice protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis started out his Monday on Fox and Friends, where he warned of an “insurrection” in Washington.

“They’re trying to change the outcome of decisions that they are concerned that they don’t like and that is totally antithetical to the rule of law.”

However, the Governor wasn’t referring to the Jan. 6 riots, but to ShutDownDC protesters planning a “blockade” of the Supreme Court, ahead of a potential decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade and change the abortion landscape.

“That would be considered an insurrection: to stop a court from functioning, and yet they seem to be able to get away with a lot more than if the shoe were on the other foot,” DeSantis said, decrying “problematic” behavior from the Left.

“I think that we have a rule of law in this country and you don’t just get to have a mob descend on a Supreme Court Justice’s house or try to impede the operations of government because there may be a decision you don’t like,” DeSantis added.

The Governor made the comments on set in New York City. But much of the material is familiar to Florida reporters, who heard DeSantis decry what he called an “assassination” attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

DeSantis was in Fort Walton Beach last week, when he spoke about developments in the wake of a leaked draft opinion in the Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This guy yesterday was saying that he wanted to go and kill Kavanaugh, because he was concerned about court decisions that may be rendered. So he’s trying to change the operation of one branch of our government through political assassination,” DeSantis said of Nicholas Roske, who had lethal weapons and malicious intent when he taxied to Kavanaugh’s home early one morning last week.

DeSantis condemned the leaked opinion itself when it was first reported in May, calling the released document a “judicial insurrection.”

“You want to talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection, to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through kind of extra-constitutional means,” the Governor said.