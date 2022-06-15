Gov. DeSantis says Jan. 6 a ‘dead horse’ and a loser with voters

Gov. Ron DeSantis decried hearings about the Jan. 6 riots Wednesday in a press conference in Madeira Beach, saying that Democrats and the media continue to “beat a dead horse.”

“Why aren’t they doing hearings about more energy? Why aren’t they doing hearings about inflation? Why are they constantly beating this dead horse?” DeSantis harangued.

“Yes, we understand that, that was a year and a half ago,” DeSantis said about the riots at the Capitol that temporarily delayed the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

DeSantis decried the “bubble” of the “D.C./New York media” as focusing on incident at the Capitol over recent Republican election wins.

“They do not care about any of us out here in other parts,” DeSantis lamented.

“They’re showing that they don’t care what you’re going through at the gas pump, they don’t care what you’re going through at the grocery store or all these other things that have skyrocketed since (Joe) Biden took office,” DeSantis continued. “They’re trying to divert attention away from that and focus on other things that they think will help mobilize their voter base.”

DeSantis noted that recent GOP election wins, such as a Tuesday night win in South Texas, show that voters agree that the event was not a big deal compared to what’s going on now.

DeSantis has consistently contended that scrutiny of the events of Jan. 6, when a mob agitated by former President Donald Trump’s false argument that the Presidential Election was stolen from him, has been overblown and of no interest to Floridians.

“This is their Christmas,” he said of the media and Democrats at a January 2022 press conference in West Palm Beach, when asked about the anniversary of the riot.

“It’s not something that I’ve been concerned about in my job, because quite frankly it’s not something that most Floridians are concerned about,” he told reporters.

Describing a “nauseating display of political hypocrisy and grandstanding from Democrats in Congress and in the corporate media,” DeSantis decreed in a subsequent fundraising email that “Jan. 6th is like Christmas for the out-of-touch D.C., New York political and media class.”

While DeSantis won’t describe the Capitol riot as an insurrection, he is willing to use the word in other contexts, including a recent diss of protesters at the Supreme Court.

Florida tops all states in arrests for participation in the Capitol riot, a dubious distinction.