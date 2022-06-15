Ron DeSantis endorses Jonathan Martin to succeed Ray Rodrigues in SD 33

Jonathan Martin hasn’t filed yet for a Florida Senate seat, but already landed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support.

DeSantis made clear he expects Sen. Ray Rodrigues, an Estero Republican, will not seek re-election in a tweet endorsing Martin for the job.

“I want to thank Senator Rodrigues for his service to Florida. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” DeSantis posted.

“Jonathan Martin is a conservative fighter for Southwest Florida. I am pleased to support him for Senate District 33. He will be a strong ally for our agenda.”

Martin confirmed to Florida Politics he is running for Florida Senate.

Evan Power, Leon County GOP Chair, praised Martin in a tweet.

“I’ve had the pleasure to serve with Chairman Martin on the Republican State Executive Committee, he will be a great conservative leader for Florida!”

Local Republicans suggested the DeSantis endorsement likely ends any competitive aspirations for the seat.

Former state Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, a Fort Myers Republican who lost in a GOP primary to Rodrigues in 2020, said she won’t run this year. “DeSantis has endorsed,” she told Florida Politics. That “absolutely” ends any viable challenge, she said.

DeSantis’ post came less than an hour after City and State Editor Jim Rosica tweeted that Rodrigues will step down for a job in DeSantis’ administration, citing insiders in Tallahassee.

Florida Politics confirmed with Lee County insiders that Rodrigues has been in talks with the administration for a couple days about a position, but none would confirm what the job may be.

Martin, a lawyer with Parvey & Cavenago, began reaching out on Wednesday to potential political supporters about plans to file and run for the seat. He has chaired the county Republican Executive Committee for years, and spoke at events with DeSantis during the Governor’s first run in 2018.

To date, Rodrigues remains the only candidate listed in the Division of Elections database in Senate District 33. While still a first-year Senator, Rodrigues holds a reputation as one of the most influential lawmakers in the Legislature. This year, he chaired the Senate Reapportionment Committee.

That committee crafted a new Senate map as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Under that map, the Lee County-based Senate seat remains one of the most conservative in Florida. About 59.4% of voters in the newly drawn Senate District 33 favored Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, compared to just 39.9% who voted for Democrat Joe Biden.