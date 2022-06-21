June 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Republican Apryl Campbell booted from HD 42 ballot as check comes in short

Scott PowersJune 21, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Florida firefighters endorse Wilton Simpson

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Half dozen GOP lawmakers may also have reported donations during Session

Apryl Dymond Campbell
Her qualifying fee check was for wrong amount. No one noticed until too late. She's out.

The final one in is out.

Republican House District 42 candidate Apryl “Dymond” Campbell filed her qualifying materials at 11:59 a.m. Friday morning.

For a brief, shining moment Friday, Campbell got a bit of Tallahassee media attention, having been the last candidate at the desk. She was there to qualify for the HD 42 Republican Primary Election, hoping for a shot at Democratic incumbent Rep. Anna V. Eskamani in the central Orange County district.

Campbell’s paperwork got time stamped 11:58 and 11:59 a.m., just short of the noon deadline.

Apparently, no one — including Campbell herself — noticed right away that the check she handed over to cover her qualifying fee was for the wrong amount.

And then, on closer inspection, Division of Elections clerks saw by Monday that her check appears to be $81 short of the $1,781.82 fee needed to run for the House. Her handwriting looks like, “One thousand seven hundred (and) 82 cents.” There was no numeric entry of any amount to confirm or refute that written number.

The Division of Elections disqualified her from the ballot.

So she’s out.

Still in are Republican candidates David Dwyer of Orlando and Bonnie Jackson of Winter Park. Eskamani, who has served two terms, has no Democratic Primary opponent.

“She was the last person there and they had a pretty good system going. They had a desk set up to make sure everything is notarized. They usually do a pretty good job, in my view, reviewing documents candidates give before they walk out the door. But in this case it really was a rush-rush thing,” said consultant Michael Dobson. “I believe when she handed them the check, I don’t think anyone ever looked at it.”

It would have been very simple, he said, for her to just write another check.

Campbell, an independent insurance adjuster, is looking for an avenue of appeal, talking Tuesday to Division of Elections officials about what options she might have.

She may consider the prospect of suing to get on the ballot. That happened two years ago when Yukong “Mike” Zhao was disqualified for the ballot because his paperwork was deemed late, even though it was in the Division’s incoming mail box at the deadline. He sued and won and was reinstated to the ballot.

Dobson said that’s what Campbell may do, “unless the Division of Elections decides to look at this again.”

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCarol Whitmore in hot water after sign scuttle in Manatee Co. Commission contest

nextHalf dozen GOP lawmakers may also have reported donations during Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories