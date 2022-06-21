Last Call for 6.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Summer heat is on the way, and so are scammers.

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday warned Floridians that the summer season typically brings with it a rise in HVAC-related scams.

Common scams include repair companies that push consumers to replace functional parts or buy an entirely new air conditioning system at an inflated price. Grifters may also try to sell customers an unnecessary amount of refrigerant or claim that problems with an HVAC system can be solved with a refrigerant “recharge,” a service that HVAC systems do not require.

“Floridians, especially our seniors, could not endure the hot Florida summer without air conditioning. So, when an HVAC unit malfunctions, they rush to have their units fixed. Bad actors may attempt to take advantage of the situation to sell unneeded repairs — or entire new systems,” Moody said.

Tips to avoid falling victim to HVAC scams include getting a second opinion from a separate repair company, being wary of high-pressure sales tactics, and insisting on a written agreement. Consumers should also become familiar with how HVAC systems work, at least at a basic level.

To keep Floridians informed of scammers’ tactics, Moody’s office drafted up a new entry in the Scams at a Glance series titled “Keep Your Cool.” A Spanish language version is also available.

Quote of the Day

“Perhaps the Republican Party of Florida can now correct their intentional canceling of Black representation in Congress and efforts to overthrow our democracy.”

— Rep. Anna Eskamani, after Florida Republicans accused 10 House Democrats of fundraising during Session.

