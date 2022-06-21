Libre Action lines up behind Ron DeSantis’s re-election

The LIBRE Initiative’s political arm endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.

“We as Americans have a duty to advocate and push for better election results this year,” said Alian Collazo, advisor to The LIBRE Initiative Action.

“Our inflation rates are higher than they have ever been at a time of incredible uncertainty. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ steady leadership ensured that Florida was able to weather the storm better than other states by balancing economic opportunity and public safety. Since then, Gov. DeSantis has continued to support pro-growth economic policies, personalized health care and educational freedom to help all Floridians. This sentiment includes our state’s vibrant Hispanic community to pursue their dreams and live out their American Dream.”

A center-right group focused on policies promoting the well-being and self-sufficiency of Hispanic communities, the support could be important as Latino voters play an increasingly decisive role in Florida statewide races.

Experts believe more than 1.4 million Florida Latino voters could vote in the Midterm Elections this fall.

Libre Action, according to its website, “was created to support champions on these policies and to build the broad coalitions in Washington needed to make them a reality. Our vision is to build movements of millions around policies that lead to a society of mutual benefit — where people succeed by helping others improve their lives — and to break the internal and external barriers that prevent people from realizing their potential.”

The group has been involved in a variety of policy issues including supporting school choice bills, and also fighting corporate welfare. The organization has praised DeSantis before for supporting such issues.

Beyond supportive words, Libre Action intends to dispatch volunteers to knock on doors and make phone calls supporting DeSantis. It also will devote resources to placing digital ads.

DeSantis is running for a second term, and will face the winner of a Democratic Primary between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried.