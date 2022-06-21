Half dozen GOP lawmakers may also have reported donations during Session

Were lawmakers from both parties posting checks during Session? Democrats smacked a half dozen Republican lawmakers for collecting money during the regular Legislative Session or Special Sessions this cycle.

It might not be something to make a big deal about, party officials said, but for the fact Republicans just criticized 10 Democratic lawmakers seeking re-election for doing the same thing.

It turns out GOP Reps. Webster Barnaby, Toby Overdorf, Bobby Payne, Alex Rizo, Bob Rommel and Dana Trabulsy all also reported donations during prohibited times.

“Our members were in compliance with House rules prohibiting fundraising. I don’t understand why House Republicans have decided to throw stones from their glass house,” said state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, House Democratic Leader-designate.

“Not only have their members done exactly what they’re accusing Democrats of, this distraction comes the day after they failed to qualify a Tier One Republican candidate. Was it, as they said, ‘inept chaos’ when their members did the same thing?”

She referenced the fact Republican challenger Ashley Guy was forced to end a challenge of Democratic Rep. Allison Tant because she had not been a registered Republican for a full year, as required by a new law.

Regarding donations, House rules prohibit members of the Legislature from raising money for their re-election campaigns while the body is in Session. This calendar year, the Legislature convened for its normal 60-day Legislative Session, from Jan. 11 to March 14, and two other Special Sessions, one from April 19 to 23 and another from May 23 to 25. In 2021, the Regular Session ran from March 2 to April 30, and Special Sessions took place from May 17 to 19 and from Nov. 15 to 18.

Barnaby, a Deltona Republican, reported $1,350 in donations through three checks accepted on Nov. 19 at the end of a Special Session. Then on April 19, during another Special Session, he reported six checks that totaled up to $5,500. That means he appeared to raise $6,850 over the course of the two sessions.

Rommel, a Naples Republican, also reported about $5,500 worth of donations, in the form of six checks reported on Nov. 15 during last year’s Special Session.

Trabulsy, a Fort Pierce Republican, reported raising about $365 during those dates, including a $125 check on May 20 during the recent Special Session and a $240 donation on Nov. 18 during a Special Session last year.

Rizo, a Coral Gables Republican, collected a single dollar on May 19, during a Special Session.

Meanwhile, Payne, a Palatka Republican, and Overdorf, a Palm City Republican, both accepted about $100 worth of in-kind support from the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, the very organization criticizing Democrats for reporting donations during Session.

Added to the 10 Democratic incumbents who reported donations during Session, plus one Democratic member running for Senate, and that makes 17 members of the House apparently violating House rules.

And Democratic officials said their own records on donations suggest other lawmakers may have initially reported donations during forbidden dates who have since amended their reports to shift those checks to other dates.

