Ruh-roh: 10 Democratic House members appear to have raised money during Session

Ten incumbent Democrats seeking re-election to the state House violated legislative rules and raised money during Session this election cycle.

House rules prohibit members of the Legislature to raise money for their re-election campaigns while the body is in Session. This calendar year, the Legislature convened for its normal 60-day Legislative Session, from Jan. 11 to March 14, and two other Special Sessions, one from April 19 to 23 and another from May 23 to 25. In 2021, the Regular Session ran from March 2 to April 30, and Special Sessions took place from May 17 to 19 and from Nov. 15 to 18.

According to fundraising reports, dollars came in either to incumbents’ official candidate accounts or to political committees under lawmakers control.

The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee issued a release slamming the Democrats. “It’s ‘rules for thee but not for me’ as far as Florida Democrats are concerned,” reads a statement from the GOP political committee. “Either they are deliberately breaking the rules, or this is another glaring example of the inept chaos that exists at the Florida Democrat Party.”

Rep. David Silvers, a Palm Beach Democrat, proved to be the worst offender with a reported $85,750 collected. The money was all collected to the committee Floridians for Economic Leadership. Of that amount, $52,000 was raised over the course of the Regular Session this year, with checks posted on Jan 12, 14, 19 and 24, Feb. 1, 7, 10 and 25, and March 2 and 4. The rest was reported during three Special Session time frames. In 2021, the committee accepted two checks on May 21, 2021, one on Nov. 16 and two on Nov. 18. It also reported two check on May 25 and another May 26.

Rep. Andrew Learned, a Brandon Democrat, also raised five figures, bringing in about $10,854. That includes $1,000 that went to the Serve Florida political committee in the form of a single check cashed during the May Special Session on insurance. But he also took in $7,100 during Regualr Session and $2,754 in an April Special Session.

Rep. Dianne Hart, a Tampa Democrat, reported more, about $5,700. That all came in during January after the beginning of the regular Session.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, raised about $3,200. About $597 reported during the first days of the Special Session in January. Another $600 rolled in during last year’s May Special Session, with another $1,486 in this year’s May call. Another $543 was raised during the April Special Session.

“These are small clerical errors in fundraising that we have already corrected,” Eskamani said. “There are many examples of online communication where our team has reminded supporters that we cannot accept funds during any legislative session.There are also examples of Republican members making these same mistakes (happy to send receipts).Perhaps the Republican Party of Florida can now correct their intentional canceling of Black representation in Congress and efforts to overthrow our democracy.

“As I corrected past reports I also found two gifts from May that our team forgot to mark as refunded so Republicans helped me avoid an audit letter from the Division of Elections — good to know they’re on top of it while people still can’t afford rent!”

Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby, a St. Petersburg Democrat, raised $2,260, all of it during the May Session shortly after confirming she would seek re-election to the Legislature instead of running for Congress. She said the checks — one reported on May 25 and six on May 27 — were all received ahead of Session but cashed in the bank after.

She said it was interesting Republicans are looking for unintended clerical errors when some GOP candidates have unethical expenditures in their reports. “They are looking for fire when there is only smoke,” she said. “This is something I could get fixed, and I’m going to continue moving on with the campaign and doing work for the people.”

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, a Gainesville Democrat, collected $2,225, about $100 of it in the April Session on April 20, and the rest during a November Session last year, with a check on Nov. 16, two on Nov. 17 and another on Nov. 18.

“We all mistakes. I was very careful in making sure all my contributions were timely and posted timely and deposited timely,” Hinson said. “I tried to make hard to make sure I did not make deposits that came in during Session without getting them returned to the owner. However, I guess in my haste during Session I overlooked one.” She was surprised any came in during the November Session.

Rep. Joe Casello, a Boynton Beach Democrat, raised $2,000, all from two checks reported on Nov. 18. He told Florida Politics only that he would have his treasurer look into the issue and correct any mistakes.

Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a Davie Democrat, pulled in $2,000 in January after the start of Session

Rep. Kevin Chambliss, a Homestead Democrat, reported $1,075, about $75 of it in March before Session closed and the rest during the November session.

Rep. Dotie Joseph, a North Miami Democrat, listed $1,000, a single check cashed in January after Session started.

Of note, much of that money won’t even be needed for the candidates’ re-election efforts. Hart, Gottlieb and Chambliss were re-elected without opposition.

Collectively, about $115,000 was gathered in violation of House rules, and the 10 responsible for the infractions represent about a quarter of Democratic incumbents seeking re-election to the House.

Of note, Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Windermere Democrat running for Senate, also collected $100 during last November’s Special Session.

Attempts to reach each of these House members is underway.

