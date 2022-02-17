February 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Latino officials’ group predicts 1.4 million Florida Latino voters this fall

Scott PowersFebruary 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

With gambling expansion in disarray, Senate moves ahead with new gaming commission

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel advances illegal immigration crackdown bill

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 2.17.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

ACTIVISTAS INCENTIVAN EL VOTO LATINO TRAS ATAQUES DE ASPIRANTES REPUBLICANOS
Latino voter turnout should equal or top the off-year record set in 2018.

Florida’s Latino voters could turn out in record numbers for this autumn’s election, a national group of Hispanic elected leaders is projecting.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund’s 2022 voter projection analysis found Florida can expect 1.43 million Latino voters to go to the polls for the November General Election.

That compares with 1.39 million Latino voters who turned out in 2018, which was a record in Florida, according to the NALEO Educational Fund.

The increase is within the association’s research margin of error. So the group is saying Florida Latinos likely will “mirror” their turnout from 2018. That year, Florida Latino voters smashed 2014 turnout levels, which NALEO Educational Fund said was about 890,000 voters statewide.

Florida’s Latino electorate should represent about 18.1% of the total turnout in Florida this year, which also mirrors what was seen in 2018, NALEO Education Fund reported in the study.

Nationally, the nonpartisan organization is projecting a slight dip in Latino voter turnout, though still within the study’s margin of error. In 2018, the nation saw a Latino voter turnout of about 11.7 million. For this year, NALEO Educational Fund is projecting 11.6 million nationwide.

Among the 11 states with the largest Latino populations, Arizona (10%), Colorado (9%) and Nevada (6%) are expected to see the largest increases in Latino voter turnout this year as compared with 2018, the group projected. New Mexico could see its Latino voter turnout fall by 10%, while Texas could see its fall by 6%, NALEO Education Fund predicted.

Latino voter turnout in 2022 was projected to mirror 2018 levels in California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina, as well as in Florida.

The group said in a news release that it derived its projections using statistical modeling that takes into account trends in Latino voter turnout in the past five midterm election cycles. The projections do not take into account any dynamics that may arise from the COVID-19 pandemic, voter engagement efforts, changes in voter registration or voting laws, or other factors.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]m.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTax-free Formula One tickets included in proposed state package

nextSusan Harbin: Mary Brogan Program helps ensure health equity and saves lives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Betty Sembler, drug addiction fighter and GOP icon, dies at 90

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more