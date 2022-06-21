Ed Hooper endorses Nick DiCeglie for Senate run

Sen. Ed Hooper is endorsing Nick DiCeglie as he runs for Florida Senate District 18.

Hooper, who himself is running for re-election, was first elected to the Senate to represent the Clearwater district after a narrow victory against Democrat Amanda Murphy in 2018, which helped the GOP maintain its Senate stronghold. He previously served four terms in the House before exiting in 2014 because of term limits.

“Nick DiCeglie is delivering results for Florida’s families and business owners, working to expand school choice, cut taxes and strengthen our economy. I am proud to endorse Nick because I know he will continue to fight for all Floridians in the Senate,” Hooper said in a statement.

DiCeglie, an outgoing Representative, is running to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 18, which covers west Pinellas County. DiCeglie was first elected to the House in the House District 66 in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020.