Ed Hooper endorses Nick DiCeglie for Senate run

Sen. Ed Hooper is endorsing Nick DiCeglie as he runs for Florida Senate District 18.
Hooper, who himself is running for re-election, was first elected to the Senate to represent the Clearwater district after a narrow victory against Democrat Amanda Murphy in 2018, which helped the GOP maintain its Senate stronghold. He previously served four terms in the House before exiting in 2014 because of term limits.
“Nick DiCeglie is delivering results for Florida’s families and business owners, working to expand school choice, cut taxes and strengthen our economy. I am proud to endorse Nick because I know he will continue to fight for all Floridians in the Senate,” Hooper said in a statement.
DiCeglie, an outgoing Representative, is running to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 18, which covers west Pinellas County. DiCeglie was first elected to the House in the House District 66 in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020.
DiCeglie faces Democratic challenger Eunic Ortiz for the seat, which has a slight Republican lean. In 2020, 47% of voters in the district supported Democratic President Joe Biden, while 52% went for former Republican President Donald Trump.
In addition to the slight voter advantage, DiCeglie also has a hefty war chest.
DiCeglie collected $76,200 during May between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Economic Freedom Committee. May’s haul brings DiCeglie’s total to $906,824.
Ortiz, on the other hand, has raised $217,564 between her campaign and affiliated political committee, Together United For Florida.
The pair will head straight into the General Election as the only two candidates in the race.