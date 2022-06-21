Sierra Club Florida endorses Lauren Book for Senate

After winning the backing of organizations that bolster law enforcement, teachers, women’s issues and LBGTQ rights, Democratic Senate Leader Lauren Book Tuesday added another set of advocates to her endorsers: environmental advocates.

The Florida chapter of the Sierra Club Tuesday announced Book is the best candidate to represent Broward County’s Senate District 35.

“Sen. Book has been an exceptional leader,” said Luigi Guadarrama, political director of Sierra Club Florida. “If Florida wants to stand a chance at resolving the environmental issues in front of us, we need to elect more leaders like her.”

The Sierra Club cited Book’s work opposing the rooftop solar bill (HB 741) that would have made solar panels more costly. They also commend her work against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to change congressional districts and a local government preemption bill (SB 280) that would have expanded businesses’ rights to sue local governments.

Book said she was honored to receive this endorsement.

“Florida is more vulnerable to climate change and sea-level rise than any other state in the country and necessitates leaders who will put our environment first,” Book said. “We must elect candidates who will make decisions to preserve the Sunshine State’s coastlines, Everglades, aquifers, and oceans for generations to come.”

The Sierra Club counts 240,000 Florida members and supporters in its ranks. It intends to mobilize them in Primaries and General Elections around the state, according to a news release.

“It’s well known that Sen. Book has been a champion for Florida’s families and children — protecting Florida’s environment is an important part of that,” Guadarrama said.

Book has also received the backing of Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ rights organization. Eleven of her 15 Democratic Senate colleagues have gotten behind her campaign, as well as Broward County Commissioners Steve Geller, Jared Moskowitz and Nan Rich, and former Sen. Perry Thurston. The Broward County Police Benevolent Association has also endorsed Book, as has Ruth’s List Florida, an organization committed to electing Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights.

Book recently moved to Senate District 35 because of the results of redistricting. Her former district, Senate District 32, included newly elected Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood.

As a result, Book, now living in Davie, is facing her first ballot challenge from former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief, who has represented the area on the Commission.

SD 35 covers a chunk of unincorporated Broward County south of Interstate 595 and west of Florida’s Turnpike. Pembroke Pines and Miramar account for most of it, but it also includes all or parts of Cooper City, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Ranches, Sunrise and Weston.