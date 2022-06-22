Is another candidate, Austin Brownfield, doomed for switching parties too close to qualifying?

Voter files indicate House candidate Austin Brownfield, a Safety Harbor Republican, only switched parties in March. That would make him ineligible to run in a Republican Primary against Adam Anderson in House District 57.

That’s a problem because a new Florida law requires candidates to be registered members of their chosen political party at least 365 days before the beginning of the qualifying period.

The revelation comes days after candidate Ashley Guy, a Tallahassee Republican, was forced to end her campaign in House District 9 for similar reasons. Congressional candidate Curtis Calabrese, a Boca Raton-area Democrat, similarly abandoned a campaign in April when Florida Politics reported he’d only recently changed parties.

A voter file from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections indicates Brownfield on March 20 changed his voter registration to Republican. That came less than a year after he changed to no party affiliation on July 27, 2021.

Records indicate he has changed parties a number of times through the years, and was a Republican as recently as 2020, but before that point was a registered Democrat from 2007 until 2020.

Brownfield filed in January for the open District 57 position, and has run on a platform about election integrity.

“We all know the Election System is Broken, but we must do what we can until a ray of light illuminates and cleanses the evil deeds,” reads the front-page message on his campaign website.

His biography on the site also classifies him as more loyal to a conservative ideology than a political party.

“I only identify as a republican as it pertains to their penchant to espouse a Pro Life stance, fiscal conservatism, and their apparent professed belief in God and a sound moral life,” he wrote.

“However, as I’ve watched election cycle after election cycle, I don’t see this from republicans. I honestly don’t see any representation of The People from our supposedly elected representatives. I see self-serving people, eager to cash a taxpayer check and ride on the career politician party bus. Maybe we can change this by having normal people willing to represent their constituents. We need normal people willing to return emails and willing to pick up their phones. Above and beyond all else, we need to take back this magnificent country before it is too late.”