June 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Super PAC launches $400K ad campaign for Kevin Hayslett

Kelly HayesJune 24, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.24.22

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

2020 election: Group of Florida Democrats braced themselves for interference if Donald Trump lost

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Do Floridians owe Donald Trump a ‘thank you?’

Hayslett
The videos highlight his work as a prosecutor, and calls Hayslett a 'Trump Republican.'

Super PAC Stand For Florida has launched a $400,000 ad campaign to promote Republican congressional candidate Kevin Hayslett as he competes for the coveted GOP nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The ad campaign, which includes a 30 second clip and a shorter 15 second video, touts Hayslett as a law-and-order conservative who will “stand up to radicals.” The videos highlight his work as a prosecutor, and call Hayslett a “Trump Republican.”

“A prosecutor, Kevin fought the cartels. Took drugs out of our communities. He locked up dangerous criminals who threatened our way of life. Kevin will restore law and order,” a narrator says in the ad.

The video featured familiar GOP rhetoric promoted in the past few election cycles, flashing pictures of protests and fires with police sirens blaring in the background. Clips of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play, painted in black-and-white, with “Radicals” typed over.

“Rioting. Lawlessness. The radical left will stop at nothing,” the narrator says. “We must fight back.”

The heavy spending by the Super PAC on the ad campaign shows promise for Hayslett, who has already garnered several prominent endorsements, including support from Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hayslett launched his campaign at the end of January. He faces Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, Republican strategist Amanda Makki and Christine Quinn in the Republican Primary. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Barack Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.

Candidates are running to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist as he runs for Governor.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2020 election: Group of Florida Democrats braced themselves for interference if Donald Trump lost

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.24.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories