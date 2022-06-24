Super PAC launches $400K ad campaign for Kevin Hayslett

Super PAC Stand For Florida has launched a $400,000 ad campaign to promote Republican congressional candidate Kevin Hayslett as he competes for the coveted GOP nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The ad campaign, which includes a 30 second clip and a shorter 15 second video, touts Hayslett as a law-and-order conservative who will “stand up to radicals.” The videos highlight his work as a prosecutor, and call Hayslett a “Trump Republican.”

“A prosecutor, Kevin fought the cartels. Took drugs out of our communities. He locked up dangerous criminals who threatened our way of life. Kevin will restore law and order,” a narrator says in the ad.

The video featured familiar GOP rhetoric promoted in the past few election cycles, flashing pictures of protests and fires with police sirens blaring in the background. Clips of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play, painted in black-and-white, with “Radicals” typed over.

“Rioting. Lawlessness. The radical left will stop at nothing,” the narrator says. “We must fight back.”

The heavy spending by the Super PAC on the ad campaign shows promise for Hayslett, who has already garnered several prominent endorsements, including support from Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hayslett launched his campaign at the end of January. He faces Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, Republican strategist Amanda Makki and Christine Quinn in the Republican Primary. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Barack Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.

Candidates are running to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist as he runs for Governor.