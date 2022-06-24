Charlie Crist demands SCOTUS impeachments after abortion decision

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist continued on Friday to hone his response to a Supreme Court decision that ends federally protected abortion.

Crist, a current Congressman from St. Petersburg, urged the impeachment of two sitting Justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, for misrepresenting their position that 1973’s Roe v. Wade was settled law.

“Today’s ruling makes clear that Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh lied to Congress when they testified, under oath, that in their view Roe v. Wade was settled precedent,” Crist said.

“Perjury is a crime,” Crist added. “If perjury is found to have occurred, the correct remedy is impeachment.”

Reporting of each Justice’s testimony suggests that their positions have evolved since their confirmation hearings.

“I would tell you that Roe v. Wade, decided in 1973, is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court. It has been reaffirmed,” Gorsuch said, as reported by NPR. “A good judge will consider it as precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court worthy as treatment of precedent like any other.”

Like Gorsuch, Kavanaugh also gave the decision, now overturned, respect as precedent.

“It is settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court, entitled the respect under principles of stare decisis,” Kavanaugh said. “The Supreme Court has recognized the right to abortion since the 1973 Roe v. Wade case. It has reaffirmed it many times.”

Crist warned about the ruling going awry for reproductive rights advocates last year, warning in a statement from his House office: “Floridians know this is not a drill.”

Crist offered more of a campaign message during a press conference earlier Friday, setting himself up as the logical antithesis to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Without these protections, Governors like Ron DeSantis will try to outlaw abortion completely,” Crist told media after Friday’s Supreme Court decision.

During those remarks, Crist offered no suggestion he would urge the impeachment of multiple members of the highest court in the land.