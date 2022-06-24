Gov. DeSantis on abortion ruling: ‘Prayers of millions have been answered’

Gov. Ron DeSantis welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, which had enshrined a right to an abortion, by declaring that “prayers of millions have been answered.”

“For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution,” DeSantis posted on Twitter. “By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people’s role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts.”

What the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will mean for Florida’s abortion laws in the coming weeks, months and years remains uncertain.

Florida lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That law is set to take effect July 1, but there is a lower court hearing scheduled for Monday for a judge to consider arguments from abortion rights groups asking for an injunction against the law.

DeSantis said the state will defend that law in court and he will push for more abortion restrictions, but he didn’t say whether he would push for a complete ban on abortion, as 13 other states have in place. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued an opinion hours after the Dobbs decision was made public declaring that his state’s “trigger law” banning abortion would take effect immediately.

“Florida will continue to defend its recently enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare,” DeSantis added.