June 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Anna Eskamani dares Republicans to call Special Session on abortion
Screen Shot of Anna V. Eskamani conference on abortion.

Scott PowersJune 24, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis annuls alimony bill

HeadlinesInfluence

South Florida trial lawyer sworn in as 74th President of The Florida Bar

America in CrisisHeadlines

Charlie Crist demands SCOTUS impeachments after abortion decision

Anna V. Eskamani
'Any Republican who supports it will challenged at the ballot box.'

Saying that Florida voters have “been clear” that they support abortion rights, Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani Friday mocked Republicans for considering hardline abortion bans.

Eskamani, a leading abortion rights voice in the Legislature and a former executive of Planned Parenthood, suggested this year’s elections would turn on abortion access if Republicans followed through with a proposal for a Special Session on abortion, following Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade.

“I dare Republicans to pursue an abortion ban, as voters will wake up and hold you accountable for such an extremist anti-women and anti-freedom agenda,” Eskamani said.

“We must make sure that Republicans at every level of government feel the consequences,” she said.

Eskamani made those comments during what she labeled as an “Emergency Virtual Meeting to Protect Abortion Access in Florida” with activists, constituents and the media.

She was joined by fellow Orlando Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith in decrying Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States decision, which now allows states to decide legality of abortion.

Eskamani repeatedly assured viewers in he Zoom-carried conference that abortion remains legal in Florida, albeit restricted, including through the new 15-week ban set established in (HB 5) to go into effect July 1, unless opponents can get a stay from the Florida Supreme Court.

She also note that Florida has a strong right to privacy enshrined in the state Constitution, which abortion rights activists believe will ultimately help protect abortion access.

“The people of Florida have been clear that they support not only access to abortion, but they support privacy as well,” Eskamani said.

She belittled Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a congressional candidate in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, for calling for a Special Session this summer to ban abortion. She said she recalled Sabatini rallying with abortion rights activists while he was in college. She called him a political opportunist who is disliked by both Democrats and Republicans.

“I am sick and tired of Republican politicians continuing to use our bodies as their political tools,” she said. “And I have no doubt that if he calls for a Special Session, any Republican who supports it will be challenged at the ballot box.”

Most of her meeting was spent talking to supporters about ways to take action, supporting abortion access nonprofits, volunteering with abortion providers, and pursuing voter registration, mobilization and organization efforts.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist demands SCOTUS impeachments after abortion decision

nextSouth Florida trial lawyer sworn in as 74th President of The Florida Bar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida elected officials and politicians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more