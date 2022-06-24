Meta provides reliable election information with Voting Information Center

Election season is back with a Primary Election on Aug. 23 and the Midterm Election in November.

Outside of learning about the candidates and their positions on key issues, it is critical for Florida voters to have a resource of trusted information about how and where to vote.

Meta, the parent company of social media networks Facebook and Instagram, has a dedicated team focused on making sure voters can access reliable local information while the company also works to help combat misinformation and voter interference. And the company’s Voting Information Center (VIC) provides Florida voters with authoritative local information for the Primary Election and General Election.

The VIC features:

— Posts from verified local election authorities with announcements and changes to the voting process. People can also choose to receive notifications for these alerts.

— Guidance on registration and who’s eligible to vote.

— Information on how to request a mail ballot, guidance for military and overseas voters, and dates and polling places for early voting.

— Information and links to help people plan their vote on Election Day, including when to vote, where to vote, and whether there are ID requirements.

Meta also provides local and state election authorities with Election Alerts to share critical information about voting locations, poll hours, and issues like long lines in specific polling locations.

Spanish-language media outlets Telemundo and Univision are also launching fact-checking services on WhatsApp to help connect people with accurate information.