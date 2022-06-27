Seminole County school unions back School Board member Kristine Kraus

Seminole County School Board member Kristine Kraus announced Monday she has received the endorsement of a coalition of unions representing teachers and professional staff throughout the district.

Kraus, of Oviedo, a local and civic leader and volunteer for 20 years, is seeking a second term representing District 1 on the Seminole County School Board.

She faces Deborah Bauer of Casselberry, who aligns herself with the “parental rights” movement.

On Monday Kraus’s campaign announced she’s received the backing of Seminole UniServ, the umbrella organization of four local public-school Unions; Seminole Education Association, Seminole Education Clerical Association, Seminole County School Bus Drivers Association, and Non-Instructional Personnel of Seminole County.

“I am so proud to have the endorsement of Seminole Uniserv and the support of thousands of teachers and staff that make our schools great,” Kraus said in a news release.

“The last few years have been tough for our students and parents, and our teachers and staff have been on the frontlines working to provide a quality education regardless of the circumstances. As a former preschool teacher, I know firsthand the importance of great teachers and staff and I’m committed to continuing to support them on the Seminole County School Board.”