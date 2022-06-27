Party in the USA: Floridians can live it up tax-free during upcoming 2022 Freedom Week

Florida shoppers can get ready to party in the USA tax-free with the 2022 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday starting this Friday, July 1.

This will be the state’s second annual Freedom Week Tax-Free Holiday. The weeklong sales tax holiday will last through July 7, and apply to purchases of outdoor and recreational items. The Florida Retail Federation is encouraging Floridians to take advantage of the cost savings and shop local.

This year’s Freedom Week Tax-Free Holiday comes as a result of HB 7071, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 6. The legislation was championed by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Jay Trumbull.

“Now is the time for Floridians to enjoy a discount on summer fun,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

“Thanks to the leadership of the Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis, shoppers can once again find tax-free savings on all eligible summer essentials during the 2022 Freedom Week Tax Holiday. Florida retailers are ready to help Floridians find what they need to make the most of their summer. Don’t forget to shop local and ‘Find It In Florida.’ When you support Florida retail stores, you’re supporting Florida jobs and Florida families.”

So, what’s eligible during the tax-free holiday? Pretty much everything you need to have a good time.

Have plans on the water? Here’s what you can get tax-free:

— The first $75 on the price of boating and water activity supplies

— The first $35 on the price of recreational pool tubes, floats, inflatable chairs and pool toys

— The first $50 on the price of safety flares

—The first $75 on life jackets and coolers

— The first $150 on the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats

— The first $300 on the price of paddleboards and surfboards

— The first $500 on the price of canoes and kayaks

— The first $75 on the price of paddles and oars

— The first $25 on the price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks

More outdoorsy? You can also save on camping supplies:

— The first $200 on the purchase of tents

— The first $50 on the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs

— The first $30 on the price of camping lanterns and flashlights

While you’re at it, how about fishing:

— The first $75 on the price of individual rods and reels

— The first $150 on the price of a set of rods and reels

— The first $30 on the price of tackle boxes or bags

— The first $5 on the price of individual bait or fishing tackle

— The first $10 on the price of multiple bait and tackle items sold together

Don’t forget to stay hydrated and protect your skin. You can also save on:

— Up to the first $15 on the price of sunscreen or insect repellant

— The first $100 on a pair of sunglasses

— The first $200 on a pair of binoculars

— The first $30 on the price of water bottles

— The first $50 on the price of hydration packs

— The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills

— The first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets

— The first $250 of the sales price of bicycles

— The first $100 on residential pool and spa replacement parts

— The first $150 on residential pool and spa chemicals

— The first $40 on sports equipment

Floridians can also save on equipment used for individual or team sports purposes. This does not include clothing or footwear selling for $40 or less.

The tax-free holiday also applies to services and events, including live music and sporting events, going to the movies, museums, state parks or a performance, and festivals.