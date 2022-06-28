CFO hopeful Adam Hattersley makes pitch to Duval Dems

The Democratic candidate for Chief Financial Officer made his case to Democrats in Jacksonville Monday night.

Adam Hattersley, the only Democrat to qualify to oppose incumbent Republican Jimmy Patronis, addressed a meeting of the Duval County Democratic Party virtually Monday night, and appealed to them via pocketbook issues.

Hattersley said Patronis “has cost you money” via increases in property insurance and rents.

“Patronis has had five years to get in front of this,” Hattersley said, setting up what would be a recurrent complaint.

His pitch was heavy on his biography, including going into the military as the War on Terror began and his subsequent foray into politics following Donald Trump‘s surprising win in 2016.

He noted he won in an R+9 seat in 2018, and got to Tallahassee only to see “political theater and corruption.”

“People so focused on staying in power, having the job, rather than doing the job,” Hattersley contended, describing Patronis as “missing the mark of protecting the consumer.”

“He absolutely has cost you money,” Hattersley said.

Hattersley also reiterated critiques of the State Board of Administration, consisting of the Governor, the Attorney General, and Patronis, to “leave that money” in Russian investments, and not find some way to offload U.S. positions in those markets.

Hattersley went on to rally the Democrats on the call, urging them to “get mad” and translate that “anger into action” to “protect our rights here in Florida.”

“With what happened on the Supreme Court, this is the most important election of my lifetime,” Hattersley contended.

Hattersley, a former legislator from Tampa, faces long odds against Patronis. The incumbent had over $927,000 on hand at the end of last month, while Hattersley has raised more than $65,000. Patronis enjoyed a similar financial edge when he won his first full term in 2018 against Jeremy Ring, running as an appointed incumbent.

Hattersley said Patronis is “vulnerable,” and if his campaign can get its “message out there” to “independent voters,” then he “can absolutely win.”