Fire unions fall in behind Dean Black in HD 15

A pair of firefighter unions are the latest entries in a series of establishment endorsements for the House campaign of Northeast Florida’s Dean Black.

Black, the Chair of the Duval County Republican Party, picked up endorsements from his hometown Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters as well as from the Nassau County Fire Rescue Professionals.

“Dean Black is the clear choice for State Representative District 15. As the son of a Fire Chief, Dean knows the sacrifices that our first responders make to keep the community safe. We are proud to support his campaign for the Legislature,” asserted JAFF President Randy Wyse.

Darron Ayscue, President of the Nassau County Fire Rescue Professionals, likewise noted Black’s background in his endorsement.

“Coming from a Firefighter family Dean understands the dedication, service and sacrifice that our profession has and is committed to supporting our community’s public safety. We eagerly look forward to working with him during his campaign and beyond as we collaborate on keeping public safety and the health, safety and well-being of all Firefighters at the forefront,” Ayscue asserted.

Dean Black offered the following statement: “Firefighters are the backbone of our community, and I am grateful for their support. I will be an unabashed and committed advocate for our first responders in the Legislature and look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

Black is running in House District 15, which includes parts of Northern and Western Duval County. It is an open seat, and first responder endorsements like these will prove critical in the August Republican Primary.

Yulee’s Emily Nunez, a military veteran and retirement planning counselor, is also on the Primary ballot, and has found closing the fundraising gap with Black to be challenging. Her endorsements include former General Mike Flynn, but she has scant establishment backing in this race.

This will be a closed Primary. Despite Democrat Tammyette Thomas not qualifying for House District 15, the vote in the Republican Primary will be closed thanks to Jerry Steckloff qualifying as a write-in candidate after filing on June 13. Steckloff has presented himself as a write-in before.

Last updated on June 29, 2022