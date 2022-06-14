Dean Black holds large cash advantage in HD 15 Primary

Dean Black has the highest profile endorsements so far, and he continues his financial advantage in the House District 15 Republican Primary that will likely determine who represents Nassau County — and parts of Western Duval — in the House next Session.

Black, Chairman of the Duval County Republican Party, received $13,350 in May while spending around $5,747, concluding the month with around $104,554.

Black is facing military veteran Emily Nunez of Yulee in the Primary. She’s received endorsements from former U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, state Rep. Anthony Sabatini and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, a notable supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

She raised $2,040 in May, but spent more than she brought in, doling out around $3,008 and entering June with around $26,022 on hand.

Most of Black’s dollars in the last month came from committees, including $1,000 donations from Accountability in Government, Building Florida’s Future, Fight for Florida, The Florida Accountability Fund, Libertatem, Sunshine Leadership and the Sunshine State Freedom Fund.

Other notable contributions came from Jacksonville’s Fraternal Order of Police ($1,000), The Fiorentino Group ($500), Nassau County Tax Collector John Drew ($250) and Greg Cook, general manager of the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island ($250).

Expenditures included $2,320 to On Target Messaging of Jacksonville, consultant Alexander Pantinakis’ firm; $2,255 to Agility Press, Printing and Mail of Jacksonville; and four payments totaling around $1,164 to Orange Park’s Winning Concepts USA.

His political committee, True Conservatives, didn’t receive any new contributions last month, but paid $11,750 in three different payments to On Target Messaging. True Conservatives has around $163,848 on hand.

Most of Nunez’s contributions were in smaller-dollar amounts, but included $100 from attorney Miriam Hill, a Commissioner on the Port of Fernandina’s Ocean Highway and Port Authority. The largest donation to Nunez in May was $500 from Geoff Knowell of Orange Park.

Her expenditures included around $1,772 to South Lake Quick Print of Clermont and two payments totaling around $736 to Evans Marketing of Jacksonville.

Write-in candidate Jerry Steckloff recently qualified, making the Primary a closed one. Democrat Tammyette Thomas has yet to file a monthly disclosure report or qualify for the election.