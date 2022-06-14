June 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chris Christie says he doesn’t know Ron DeSantis well enough to attack him

A.G. GancarskiJune 14, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Fred Guttenberg endorses Nikki Fried for Governor

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Dale Holness qualifies in CD 20, headed for rematch with incumbent

2022Headlines

Rick Scott bashes ‘Blame Game’ Joe Biden for latest price spike stats

DeSantis Christie
Potential GOP 2024 candidate talks debate strategy on conservative podcast.

Long before they called Ron DeSantis “America’s Governor,” New Jersey’s Chris Christie cut a singular figure all his own.

Christie, currently out of elected office, has not ruled out a run in 2024, a play that could put Christie on a collision course with DeSantis if both men run.

Christie already derailed one Floridian’s presidential hopes, with a bruising takedown of Sen. Marco Rubio during the Primary debates of 2016.

On the edition of the Ruthless Podcast released Tuesday, Christie suggested that devising a strategy for dispatching DeSantis may be a bit tougher than handling Rubio was.

“It’s going to take some time because I don’t really know him,” Christie said.

The conversation then turned to DeSantis’ loner status at meetings of governors, presumably the Republican Governors Association.

“I don’t think Ron hangs out with anybody from what I can tell,” Christie contended.

“You know, like when I’m at the RGA meetings and Ron’s pretty much to himself and his entourage,” Christie said. “I don’t see him hanging with the other governors.”

“I’m going to need some time on this because I don’t really know him well enough,” Christie contended. “You’ve got to know these guys a little bit to find out what really bothers them.”

That process, Christie added, would come before the debates if he runs.

“You’ve got to be ready once you get on the stage,” Christie said.

While Christie may yet mount a campaign for the presidency, indications are that the base of the party may be with DeSantis, the first-term Governor elevated by former President Donald Trump before emerging as his heir apparent.

Polling consistently shows DeSantis as the overwhelming favorite among potential 2024 candidates as a primary Trump alternative, with Christie in low single digits in polls, if included at all.

DeSantis, meanwhile, appeared on this same podcast in January. Just as he has been in more recent interviews, he was coy about 2024 aspirations.

 

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFred Guttenberg endorses Nikki Fried for Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories