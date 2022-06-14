Chris Christie says he doesn’t know Ron DeSantis well enough to attack him

Long before they called Ron DeSantis “America’s Governor,” New Jersey’s Chris Christie cut a singular figure all his own.

Christie, currently out of elected office, has not ruled out a run in 2024, a play that could put Christie on a collision course with DeSantis if both men run.

Christie already derailed one Floridian’s presidential hopes, with a bruising takedown of Sen. Marco Rubio during the Primary debates of 2016.

On the edition of the Ruthless Podcast released Tuesday, Christie suggested that devising a strategy for dispatching DeSantis may be a bit tougher than handling Rubio was.

“It’s going to take some time because I don’t really know him,” Christie said.

The conversation then turned to DeSantis’ loner status at meetings of governors, presumably the Republican Governors Association.

“I don’t think Ron hangs out with anybody from what I can tell,” Christie contended.

“You know, like when I’m at the RGA meetings and Ron’s pretty much to himself and his entourage,” Christie said. “I don’t see him hanging with the other governors.”

“I’m going to need some time on this because I don’t really know him well enough,” Christie contended. “You’ve got to know these guys a little bit to find out what really bothers them.”

That process, Christie added, would come before the debates if he runs.

“You’ve got to be ready once you get on the stage,” Christie said.

While Christie may yet mount a campaign for the presidency, indications are that the base of the party may be with DeSantis, the first-term Governor elevated by former President Donald Trump before emerging as his heir apparent.

Polling consistently shows DeSantis as the overwhelming favorite among potential 2024 candidates as a primary Trump alternative, with Christie in low single digits in polls, if included at all.

DeSantis, meanwhile, appeared on this same podcast in January. Just as he has been in more recent interviews, he was coy about 2024 aspirations.